News from Washington: August 13-19

WOTUS Is (Partly) Back
Mexico, U.S. Keep Moving to Wrap Up NAFTA 2.0
Senate Whip Defends SNAP Work Proposal
China Says U.S. Farmers May Never Bounce Back
Monsanto Verdict Could Give Momentum to Other Cases
Ag Lenders Worry About Farmers
Bayer Officially Begins to Absorb Monsanto
Economists Stunned by USDA Decision to Move ERS
USDA to Soak Up $50M in Surplus Milk
Smithfield Owner Hurt by Trade War
