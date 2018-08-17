Log in
News from Washington: August 13-19

08/17/2018

Complete Story

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • WOTUS Is (Partly) Back
  • Mexico, U.S. Keep Moving to Wrap Up NAFTA 2.0
  • Senate Whip Defends SNAP Work Proposal
  • China Says U.S. Farmers May Never Bounce Back
  • Monsanto Verdict Could Give Momentum to Other Cases
  • Ag Lenders Worry About Farmers
  • Bayer Officially Begins to Absorb Monsanto
  • Economists Stunned by USDA Decision to Move ERS
  • USDA to Soak Up $50M in Surplus Milk
  • Smithfield Owner Hurt by Trade War

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 19:15:01 UTC
