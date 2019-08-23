News from Washington: August 19-23

Read this week's headlines below.
CBO Predicts Economic Slowdown from Trade War
Hemp Court Battle Reveals Industry's Legal Risk
USDA Details Trade Damage Estimate Calculations
NFU Worries Trade Aid Could Erode Support for Next Farm Bill
Trade on Tap at G-7 Summit
U.S., Mexico Land A Tomato Deal
Pork Sees Global Gains Ahead, If Trump Delivers
The Biofuel Waiver Blowback is Building
USDA Cuts Separation Payments for ERS, NIFA Workers
Waiting on Heirs' Property Changes
Why Some Rural Democrats Are Hopeful About 2020
Ag Central to Sanders' Climate Plan
Dairy Demands a Deal with Japan
