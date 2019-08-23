Log in
News from Washington: August 19-23

08/23/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • CBO Predicts Economic Slowdown from Trade War
  • Hemp Court Battle Reveals Industry's Legal Risk
  • USDA Details Trade Damage Estimate Calculations
  • NFU Worries Trade Aid Could Erode Support for Next Farm Bill
  • Trade on Tap at G-7 Summit
  • U.S., Mexico Land A Tomato Deal
  • Pork Sees Global Gains Ahead, If Trump Delivers
  • The Biofuel Waiver Blowback is Building
  • USDA Cuts Separation Payments for ERS, NIFA Workers
  • Waiting on Heirs' Property Changes
  • Why Some Rural Democrats Are Hopeful About 2020
  • Ag Central to Sanders' Climate Plan
  • Dairy Demands a Deal with Japan

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 19:40:00 UTC
