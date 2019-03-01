Log in
News from Washington: February 25 - March 3

03/01/2019 | 03:54pm EST

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Democrats Turn Up Heat on USDA Over SNAP Rule
  • Perdue Reiterates Need to Restore Original Intent of SNAP: A Second Chance, Not A Way of Life
  • U.S. Wins Out Over China in WTO Case
  • Forecasting an Ag Labor Fix
  • Perdue: Big Cuts to USDA in White House Budget
  • Mixed Messaging on E15 Timing
  • Roundup Cancer Trial Kicks Off
  • Congressman Peterson Applauds IRS Decision on Filing Deadline Waiver for Farmers
  • Mexican Official: Trump's Short USMCA Votes
  • Wheeler Confirmed as EPA Head
  • State Ag Officials Grill Cell-Based Meat Sector
  • Washington Has Work to Do on Hemp, CBD
  • Farm Credit Board Nominee Lacks Ag Support
  • Nutrition Interests Mixed on Dietary Guidelines Advisors

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 20:53:10 UTC
