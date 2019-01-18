Log in
News from Washington: January 14-20

01/18/2019

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Shutdown Could Shake Government for Years
  • FSA Offices Open Briefly, But Still Handcuffed
  • Trade Aid Bottled Up
  • Dems Revive 'Blue Card' Debate
  • Shutdown Starting to Crack Trump Farm Support
  • Trump Touts Trade, But Farmers See Uncertainty
  • Farm Belt Bankers: Producers to Hang Tough In 2019
  • Food Safety Groups Fear Long-Term Shutdown Damage
  • Shutdown Could Delay Organic Fraud Rule
  • States Hustle to Get SNAP Benefits Out
  • Peterson Keeps Distance from Dem Climate Agenda
  • Lancet Report Opens Fresh Debate About Meat

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 19:08:07 UTC
