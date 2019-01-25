News from Washington: January 21-27

Complete Story
Read this week's headlines below.
Click here to read the full report.
-
Trump Announces Deal to Reopen Government
-
Trade Relief for Seven-Figure Earners?
-
USDA to Reopen FSA Offices for Additional Services During Government Shutdown
-
Roberts to lead Ag Committee in 116th Congress
-
Republicans Announce House Ag Roster
-
Trump Agrees to Postpone State Of The Union Address
-
USMCA Gains vs. Tariff Pain
-
How China's Soybean Purchases Fall Short
-
Dairy Rolls Out New Survey Pointing to Consumer Confusion
