News from Washington: January 7-13

Border Talks Hit A Wall, Dooming House Spending Bills
FDA Aims to Revive High-Risk Food Inspections
Industry Push to Approve NAFTA 2.0
White House Reverses Course on SNAP Funding
Perdue Extends Trade-Aid Deadline
Shutdown Hits Trump's WOTUS, RFS Plans
Grassley Backs Ditching NAFTA If Dems Hold Up USMCA
What's Next for U.S.-China Talks?
Grassley Draws Hard Line on U.S.-EU Trade
Stabenow Seeks USDA Tally of Shutdown Impact
Ag Labor Bill Coming Next Week
Soybean Sales to EU Soared In 2018
USDA Notes that NASS and OCE-WAOB Reports are Suspended
