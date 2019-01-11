Log in
News from Washington: January 7-13

01/11/2019 | 02:34pm EST

Complete Story

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Border Talks Hit A Wall, Dooming House Spending Bills
  • FDA Aims to Revive High-Risk Food Inspections
  • Industry Push to Approve NAFTA 2.0
  • White House Reverses Course on SNAP Funding
  • Perdue Extends Trade-Aid Deadline
  • Shutdown Hits Trump's WOTUS, RFS Plans
  • Grassley Backs Ditching NAFTA If Dems Hold Up USMCA
  • What's Next for U.S.-China Talks?
  • Grassley Draws Hard Line on U.S.-EU Trade
  • Stabenow Seeks USDA Tally of Shutdown Impact
  • Ag Labor Bill Coming Next Week
  • Soybean Sales to EU Soared In 2018
  • USDA Notes that NASS and OCE-WAOB Reports are Suspended

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 19:33:02 UTC
