News from Washington: July 22-26

07/26/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • USDA Debuts Details of $16B Trade Package
  • USDA Dives into Cost-Benefit of SNAP Eligibility Crackdown
  • China Eyes Soybean Buy Ahead of Trade Talks
  • Budget Progress Bodes Well for USMCA
  • Senate Ag Takes on Hemp Hype
  • Moving Day for ERS, NIFA
  • Klobuchar Unveils Rural Housing Plan
  • USDA To Host Public Meetings On Heirs' Property
  • Trump Tweaks EB-5 Threshold for Rural Areas
  • Ag Economists Fret Future of ERS
  • U.S., Guatemala Partner on H-2A Recruitment

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 18:34:07 UTC
