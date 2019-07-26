News from Washington: July 22-26

Read this week's headlines below.
-
USDA Debuts Details of $16B Trade Package
-
USDA Dives into Cost-Benefit of SNAP Eligibility Crackdown
-
China Eyes Soybean Buy Ahead of Trade Talks
-
Budget Progress Bodes Well for USMCA
-
Senate Ag Takes on Hemp Hype
-
Moving Day for ERS, NIFA
-
Klobuchar Unveils Rural Housing Plan
-
USDA To Host Public Meetings On Heirs' Property
-
Trump Tweaks EB-5 Threshold for Rural Areas
-
Ag Economists Fret Future of ERS
-
U.S., Guatemala Partner on H-2A Recruitment
