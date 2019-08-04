Log in
News from Washington: July 29-August 2

08/04/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Fed Cuts Rates As Trade War Drags On
  • More China Tariffs Coming Soon
  • Farm Bankruptcy Bill Clears Congress
  • How Trade Aid Boosted The Biggest Farms
  • USDA Asks States To Step Up On Snap Error Rates
  • Crop Conditions Mixed, But Analysts See An Opening
  • Lawmakers Lobby FDA To Change Gene-Editing Regs
  • Democratic Field Brings Ag Into Climate Debate
  • New Political Group Gives Peterson Some Sugar
  • Conaway Makes It Official
  • U.S.-Mexico Tomato Spat Heats Up

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 04 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 00:49:08 UTC
