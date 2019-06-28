Log in
News from Washington: June 24-28

Read this week's headlines below.

  • Dialing Back Ag Expectations for China Deal
  • Pelosi Insists on Strategic Tweaks to USMCA
  • Ag Gets Little Attention in Debates
  • Trump Goes After India Tariffs
  • Democrats Demand USDA Watchdog Probe
  • Quadruple Scoop Confirmed
  • Tough Times for Farmers Squeeze Ag Lenders
  • Expecting an Exodus From ERS
  • SCOTUS Rules Against Argus Leader's Bid for SNAP Data
  • Farm Facts, Congressional District Edition
  • Mississippi River Towns Still Reeling from Floods

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 18:41:03 UTC
