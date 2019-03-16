Log in
News from Washington: March 11-17

03/16/2019

Complete Story

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Ag Industry Seeking USDA Oversight of GE Animals
  • Trump Budget Sets Up Farm Bill Feud
  • Secretary Perdue Statement on President Trump's Budget Proposal
  • Rural Housing in Trump's Crosshairs
  • Trump, Dems on USMCA Collision Course
  • House GOP Attacks Green New Deal
  • EU Eyes Opening Up for U.S. Beef
  • Perdue Ramps Up ERS, NIFA Relocation Push
  • EPA Releases Ethanol Rule, Eyeing June Deadline
  • Roberts Rips Proposed Crop Insurance Cuts
  • Trump, Xi Meeting Still to Be Determined
  • 'Bomb Cyclone' Hits the Heartland
  • Google Convenes on Food, Ag Tech At SXSW
  • Murkowski Pans FDA's GMO Salmon Clearance

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 18:33:10 UTC
