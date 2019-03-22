News from Washington: March 18-24

Complete Story
Read this week's headlines below.
Click here to read the full report.
-
Congress Has Options for Federal Flood Response
-
White House Tries to Sell Budget Cuts
-
USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Flooding
-
Trump Wades into USMCA Hill Battle
-
Fed Unlikely to Hike in 2019
-
Measuring Trump's Trade Relief Effort
-
EU Preps Auto Tariff Retaliation Plans
-
Canadian Farmers Banking on Trump's TPP Pullout
-
FDA Reorganization to Start March 31
-
Jury Finds Roundup Caused Cancer
-
Evidence Restricted in Roundup Cancer Trial
-
Brazil Guarantees Duty-Free U.S. Wheat Imports
-
Gottlieb Talks CBD, Sesame, Food Safety Funds
-
Kentucky Hemp Sales Skyrocket
-
USDA Continues to Prevent African Swine Fever from Entering the U.S.
Printer-Friendly Version
Disclaimer
Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:34:01 UTC