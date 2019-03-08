News from Washington: March 4-10

Complete Story
Read this week's headlines below.
President Signs Bipartisan PRIA into Law
USMCA Charm Offensive Could Come Up Short
The PR Campaign for Gene-Edited Foods
China Hawks Rally Against Market-Soothing Deal
EU Almost Ready to Move on U.S. Talks, But Won't Budge on Ag
Farm Forecast Another Mixed Bag for Ag
Trump's TPP Exit Curbing Farm Exports
Perdue Defends Trade Aid Rates
The NAFTA Withdrawal Question
Sizing Up FDA Food Policy in Post-Gottlieb ERA
Ethanol Retains Grip on Primary Politics
Roadmap for Regulating Cell-Based Meat
China's Big Sorghum Buy Amid Trade War
USDA Strengthens Partnerships and Protections to Keep African Swine Fever Out of the Country
Salt Institute to Disband
