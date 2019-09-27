Log in
News from Washington: September 23-27

09/27/2019

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Sizing Up the U.S.-Japan Deal
  • Secretary Perdue Statement on Signing of US-Japan Trade Agreement
  • More Aid Coming for Farmers Ravaged by Wet Weather
  • McConnell to Democrats: Time to Move on USMCA
  • After Japan, Pork Looks for China Deal
  • Trump Takes His China Tough Talk to New York
  • USDA'S Rural Public Housing Problem
  • ERS Faces Publishing Paralysis Amid Staff Exodus
  • The Fight for 'Fair Cattle Markets'
  • Grassley's Getting Antsy on Ethanol Changes
  • Tester Takes Aim at Farm Suicide Rates
  • Corteva CEO Defends Chlorpyrifos
  • Chinese Officials Forgo U.S. Farm Visit
  • Forest Service Infrastructure in Disrepair
  • Grocery Manufacturers Association Rebrands to Consumer Brands Association
  • FDA Pet-Food Probe Hits Pulse Growers

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 19:47:02 UTC
