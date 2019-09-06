News from Washington: September 3-6

Read this week's headlines below.
Click here to read the full report.
Fed Finds Weakness in Key Farming Regions
Keeping Tabs on Trade Aid 2.0
Digging Out of Trump's Ethanol Dilemma
Trade Aid Behind Projected Farm Income Bump
Ag Cheers Potential Wins in Japan Deal
USDA Opens 2019 Enrollment for Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Programs
Where 2020 Democrats Stand on Farmers and Climate Change
Southeast Agriculture Bracing for Dorian
Chicken Industry Faces Wage-Fixing Claims
Food Insecurity Shrinks to Decade-Low
The Poultry Clash Awaiting U.S.-U.K Trade Talks
Top Dairy Execs Make Millions as Farms Shutter
