News from Washington: September 3-9

09/08/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Ag Appropriations on The Move
  • Trade Aid Meets the Spending Season
  • Big Four Far Apart in Farm Bill Talks
  • New CBO Scores on Farm Bill Could Be Key
  • Perdue Pledges Transparency on Trade Aid
  • Rural Affordable Housing 'Crisis' Looms
  • Names Needed for Dietary Guidelines Panel
  • Report Shows Conservation Can Promote Profit
  • Enviros Target Farm Bill Pesticide Changes
  • USDA Partners with HHS to Support Rural Communities Combating Opioid Misuse
  • Why Immigrants Are Dropping Out of WIC
  • Safety Second, as USDA Eyes Faster Line Speeds

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:01:07 UTC
