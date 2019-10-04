News from Washington: September 30 - October 4

Read this week's headlines below.
Click here to read the full report.
-
Major Hurdle for Hemp Farmers - Testing THC
-
USDA Delivers Surprise Data on Corn, Soybean Stocks
-
New Dairy Program Paid Out $302M So Far This Year
-
Making Moves on USMCA
-
U.S. To Slap Tariffs on EU Farm Goods
-
Tracking the Trade War's Costs
-
Tracking Trade Aid 2.0
-
Trump's Trade Mission Impossible: Replacing China
-
USDA Confirms 464,000 Tons of U.S. Soybeans Sold to China
-
President Trump Delivers on a Key Promise to American Farmers as EPA, USDA Announce Agreement on Promoting Biofuels
-
Senators Seek Year-End Deal on Rural Finance Programs
-
Perdue in Hot Seat for Dairy Fatalism
-
USDA Wringing More Out of SNAP
-
Bayer Might Sue if EU Bans Glyphosate
-
USDA Invests $11M In Research That Will Support Specialty Crop Farmers
Disclaimer
Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 19:21:03 UTC