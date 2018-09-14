Newsight Imaging Named a Cool Vendor in Novel Sensors by Gartner

Newsight Imaging, an Israeli startup that develops image sensor chips
for machine vision geared to the robotics, automotive, Industry 4.0 and
mobile devices markets, has been named a Cool Vendor by leading analyst
firm Gartner. Newsight Imaging was selected in the September 5, 2018
report entitled, “Cool Vendors in Novel Sensors” by Amy Teng, Brady Wang
and Claire Wen at Gartner.
Newsight believes this recognition is due to its innovative approach and
Time-of-Flight solution (enhanced-Time-of-Flight) delivering range and
accuracy to applications, Gartner points out that the report recognizes
“three sensors with recent technology breakthroughs and design
innovations, providing technology product managers with a new
perspective about using sensors to advance future products and
services.” Every year, Gartner issues an annual report that recognizes
innovative vendors, their products and technology.
“We are very honored to receive this recognition from Gartner,” says Eli
Assoolin, CEO and Co-founder of Newsight Imaging. “As a fast growing
startup with a very promising technology, we feel the market agrees with
this analysis, as we get daily requests for evaluation kits and samples
from the big players, who are considering basing their future product
lines on our game changing sensors.”
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Newsight Imaging
Newsight Imaging Ltd. (www.nstimg.com)
develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips, providing 3D solutions for
high volume markets. The chip’s sensor is manufactured using CMOS
technology with ultra-high sensitivity pixels, replacing more expensive
CCD sensors and other camera modules in LiDAR applications for robotics,
automotive (ADAS and Car safety), drones and in markets as mobile depth
cameras, AR/VR, Industry 4.0 and barcode scanners.
Newsight’s NSI3000 family is already in the market with high-volume
customers and a big pipeline of evaluations. Newsight’s patent-pending
Enhanced Time-of-Flight Technology bridges the gap between
short-distance iTOF and the long-distance requirement of the automotive
industry by extending the dynamic range while retaining high accuracy.
