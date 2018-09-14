Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newsight Imaging Named a Cool Vendor in Novel Sensors by Gartner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 06:15pm CEST

Newsight Imaging, an Israeli startup that develops image sensor chips for machine vision geared to the robotics, automotive, Industry 4.0 and mobile devices markets, has been named a Cool Vendor by leading analyst firm Gartner. Newsight Imaging was selected in the September 5, 2018 report entitled, “Cool Vendors in Novel Sensors” by Amy Teng, Brady Wang and Claire Wen at Gartner.

Newsight believes this recognition is due to its innovative approach and Time-of-Flight solution (enhanced-Time-of-Flight) delivering range and accuracy to applications, Gartner points out that the report recognizes “three sensors with recent technology breakthroughs and design innovations, providing technology product managers with a new perspective about using sensors to advance future products and services.” Every year, Gartner issues an annual report that recognizes innovative vendors, their products and technology.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition from Gartner,” says Eli Assoolin, CEO and Co-founder of Newsight Imaging. “As a fast growing startup with a very promising technology, we feel the market agrees with this analysis, as we get daily requests for evaluation kits and samples from the big players, who are considering basing their future product lines on our game changing sensors.”

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Newsight Imaging

Newsight Imaging Ltd. (www.nstimg.com) develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips, providing 3D solutions for high volume markets. The chip’s sensor is manufactured using CMOS technology with ultra-high sensitivity pixels, replacing more expensive CCD sensors and other camera modules in LiDAR applications for robotics, automotive (ADAS and Car safety), drones and in markets as mobile depth cameras, AR/VR, Industry 4.0 and barcode scanners.

Newsight’s NSI3000 family is already in the market with high-volume customers and a big pipeline of evaluations. Newsight’s patent-pending Enhanced Time-of-Flight Technology bridges the gap between short-distance iTOF and the long-distance requirement of the automotive industry by extending the dynamic range while retaining high accuracy.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:39pCLP : introduces strategic shareholder for CLP India
AQ
06:39pSIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Announces September Dividend
AQ
06:38pBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:38pBRIGHTCOVE : and Evergent Team Up with BBC to Expand BBC Studios Globally with TV-everywhere Feature | Brightcove
AQ
06:37pPOPULAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Hua trades flat in Hong Kong debut
AQ
06:37pCITY OFFICE REIT : NKF Represents Northridge Capital in its Sale of CirclePoint Corporate Center in Westminster
AQ
06:37pCAR T play Allogene files for IPO
AQ
06:34pNUTRIEN : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Nutrien Ltd./
AQ
06:33pRECYLEX : 14.09.2018 25th anniversary of Recytech
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.