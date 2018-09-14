Newsight Imaging Named a Cool Vendor in Novel Sensors by Gartner

Newsight Imaging, an Israeli startup that develops image sensor chips for machine vision geared to the robotics, automotive, Industry 4.0 and mobile devices markets, has been named a Cool Vendor by leading analyst firm Gartner. Newsight Imaging was selected in the September 5, 2018 report entitled, “Cool Vendors in Novel Sensors” by Amy Teng, Brady Wang and Claire Wen at Gartner.

Newsight believes this recognition is due to its innovative approach and Time-of-Flight solution (enhanced-Time-of-Flight) delivering range and accuracy to applications, Gartner points out that the report recognizes “three sensors with recent technology breakthroughs and design innovations, providing technology product managers with a new perspective about using sensors to advance future products and services.” Every year, Gartner issues an annual report that recognizes innovative vendors, their products and technology.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition from Gartner,” says Eli Assoolin, CEO and Co-founder of Newsight Imaging. “As a fast growing startup with a very promising technology, we feel the market agrees with this analysis, as we get daily requests for evaluation kits and samples from the big players, who are considering basing their future product lines on our game changing sensors.”

Disclaimer:

About Newsight Imaging

Newsight Imaging Ltd. (www.nstimg.com) develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips, providing 3D solutions for high volume markets. The chip’s sensor is manufactured using CMOS technology with ultra-high sensitivity pixels, replacing more expensive CCD sensors and other camera modules in LiDAR applications for robotics, automotive (ADAS and Car safety), drones and in markets as mobile depth cameras, AR/VR, Industry 4.0 and barcode scanners.

Newsight’s NSI3000 family is already in the market with high-volume customers and a big pipeline of evaluations. Newsight’s patent-pending Enhanced Time-of-Flight Technology bridges the gap between short-distance iTOF and the long-distance requirement of the automotive industry by extending the dynamic range while retaining high accuracy.

