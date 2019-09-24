Newswire Adds Key Features to Media Database to Help Customers Leverage the Earned Media Advantage

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - ​​​Newswire announces a rollout of new features as a result of major updates that were made to the software this month in conjunction with its Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. The new features include live Twitter feeds when viewing a contact's bio card, searching by outlet, eliminating unwanted beats from search results, and the ability to view recent articles written by the contacts you choose. With these new features, Newswire customers of all sizes can execute an efficient media outreach campaign that will result in greater return on media spend.

"Newswire prides itself on being an industry leader in customer satisfaction, as demonstrated by our No. 1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd among all PR Distribution Software companies," said Joe Esposito, Newswire CEO.

"We listen carefully to our customers and their needs in order to provide best in class science, process and technology. Our approach is simple, provide the best Media Communications Utility for the Earned Media Advantage," said Esposito.

The Newswire team recently took their commitment to customer satisfaction to the next level through the launching of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour.

"It combines our high-tech platform with a high-touch service and strategy component to help customers deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums," said Esposito. "This approach increases brand awareness and web traffic while providing a greater return on media and marketing spend by turning owned media into the Earned Media Advantage."

The Newswire Media Database allows small to midsize businesses the ability to compete on the same field with larger entities or organizations, as Newswire's leadership in the industry has allowed them to develop quality relationships with some of the most well-known outlets in the media industry.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to create more earned media opportunities.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

