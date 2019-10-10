Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newswire Responds to SaaS Pain Points With High-Touch, High-Tech Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2019) - ​​​In an effort to distance itself from a typical SaaS offering, Newswire has reimagined the concept from the ground up. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour aims to help small and midsize businesses spot and create new opportunities to increase sales. By taking cues from other successful done-for-you services and applying similar principles, customers are encouraged to look at content management, as well as media and marketing communications from a new perspective. With this new approach, Newswire is able to do away with laborious onboarding and diminish the challenges that accompany steep learning curves involved in navigating new software.

"We've been doing software as a service for a long time, so we've heard it all when it comes to the shortcomings of a pure SaaS model," says Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP at Newswire. "Equipped with that experience, we've tailored a solution that caters to the majority of business owners that are simply too busy to immerse themselves in another piece of software. The data we've collected by helping customers navigate a successful PR campaign has been instrumental in developing the Guided Tour."

The methodology is thoughtful and objective. An Earned Media Advantage Strategist is able to offer insights that provide a third-party perspective, helping customers to spot opportunities that may not have been obvious in the past. Not only are customers provided access to an industry veteran, but they also have the benefit of a supporting cast of professionals across different areas of expertise. With the primary focus of helping customers become a leader in their industry, the team is intent on helping customers maximize their potential utilizing Newswire's end-to-end software suite.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire​

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.​

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago
Vice President of Marketing
Newswire
Office: 917-398-2622
anthony@newswire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48697


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:44pLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD (ASX : LNG) 2019 Annual Report - Shareholders' Version
AQ
10:44pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
AQ
10:43pITOCHU : Announces Inbound Tourism Business Alliance Targeting Chinese Visitors
PU
10:40pDay 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
10:36pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Taking Action for Gender Equity
PU
10:31pMITSUI E&S : MESHD, MES-S and DHI jointly establish deep-water riser connection technology
PU
10:31pBREAKER RESOURCES NL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10:31pBREAKER RESOURCES NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
10:31pGrowth of Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market to Be Impacted by the Rising Demand for OTT Content | Technavio
BU
10:30pFidus Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of $55,000,000 5.375% Notes due 2024
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
5SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group