Newswire Signs Distribution Agreement With The Associated Press, Expands Press Release Distribution Network

09/17/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2019) - Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution announces a distribution agreement with The Associated Press, bolstering its extensive press release distribution network. Newswire customers now have the option to distribute their press release to The Associated Press, one of the largest, most recognizable news organizations in the world. This will help customers achieve the Earned Media Advantage: increased brand awareness, increased traffic and greater returns on media communications spend. Newswire customers can distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium; simply and cost-effectively.

Newswire Logo
"Having The Associated Press as a part of our press release distribution network demonstrates our commitment to provide the most comprehensive media networks to our customers to empower the Earned Media Advantage. We're always exploring new ways to add more value, increase brand visibility and better serve the needs of our customers," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire.

The Associated Press boasts a unique monthly visitor count of over 16 million, and Newswire is excited to provide its clients with this significant increase in reach and exposure under the new partnership. With full support for multimedia assets and delivery to thousands of newsrooms across the world, this continues to give more opportunities for Newswire clients to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago
Vice President of Marketing
Newswire
Office: 917-398-2622
anthony@newswire.com

