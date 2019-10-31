New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - ​​​Newswire's high-tech, high-touch solution directly addresses the risks associated with selecting the right PR software to compliment mission-critical tasks for effective media and marketing communications. Combining Newswire's industry experts with best in class Science, Process, and Technology allows customers to transform their press releases (owned media) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.





Figure 1: Newswire Solves the Common Pitfalls of PR Software Selection Through High-Tech, High-Touch Solution



While the PR industry focuses on selling software to customers, Newswire eliminates the need for additional resources required to evaluate, select, implement, operate, and manage disparate software solutions provided by different vendors. Newswire's integrated media and marketing communications utility on demand reduces the time and resources needed to develop and execute a successful PR strategy.

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour eliminates the risks involved in selecting the right PR software by combining People, Plan, Platform, Production and Performance. The Guided Tour is software delivered as a service that allows customers to operate more efficiently and shorten their time to market without the need for additional resources.

For the fraction of the cost of an FTE, customers work closely with their Earned Media Advantage Strategist to put a plan into action by delivering timely production on approved campaigns and alleviate the need to learn complicated software. The Earned Media Advantage Strategist organizes, manages and executes multiple media campaigns on their behalf utilizing the best practices.

"Our high-tech, high-touch service is the ideal answer for many challenges businesses face when searching for a reputable PR platform," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire, "Selecting software and trying to integrate multiple software tools can be expensive and delay time to market, so we helped remove these challenges from the equation."

The hidden costs associated with selecting software can increase significantly as each additional feature is required. However, Newswire's cost-effective integrated media and marketing communications utility on demand includes media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting, and media room news for collection and sharing to allow customers to effectively compete against larger competitors in their respective industries.

In addition, Newswire also offers an Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour specifically for agencies looking for a Whitelabel PR solution for clients. This addresses the associated hidden costs of custom software solutions and provides a proven system to deliver the Earned Media Advantage.

About Newswire​

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.​

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

