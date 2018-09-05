Newton County GA : 2019 Holiday Calendar approved

The Newton County Board of Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2019 Holiday Calendar during its Regular Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The calendar includes all days county government employees are off and government buildings are closed.
Proposed FY19 Holiday Calendar
Holiday Date Observed
Independence Day Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Labor Day Monday, September 3, 2018
Veteran's Day Monday, November 12, 2018
Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 22, 2018
Day after Thanksgiving Friday, November 23, 2018
½ Day Christmas Eve Monday, December 24, 2018
Christmas Day Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Day after Christmas Wednesday, December 26, 2018
½ Day New Year's Eve Monday, December 31, 2018
New Year's Day Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Martin Luther King Day Monday, January 21, 2019
Good Friday Friday, April 19, 2019
Memorial Day Monday, May 27, 2019
*Personal Floating Holiday
*The Personal Floating Holiday must be used to cover full or partial-day absences in half day increments. They must be taken in fiscal year 2019 and cannot be carried over to the next fiscal year nor cashed out if not taken or paid upon separation of employment.