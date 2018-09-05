Log in
Newton County GA : 2019 Holiday Calendar approved

09/05/2018

The Newton County Board of Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2019 Holiday Calendar during its Regular Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The calendar includes all days county government employees are off and government buildings are closed.

Proposed FY19 Holiday Calendar

Holiday Date Observed

Independence Day Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Labor Day Monday, September 3, 2018

Veteran's Day Monday, November 12, 2018

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 22, 2018

Day after Thanksgiving Friday, November 23, 2018

½ Day Christmas Eve Monday, December 24, 2018

Christmas Day Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Day after Christmas Wednesday, December 26, 2018

½ Day New Year's Eve Monday, December 31, 2018

New Year's Day Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Martin Luther King Day Monday, January 21, 2019

Good Friday Friday, April 19, 2019

Memorial Day Monday, May 27, 2019

*Personal Floating Holiday

*The Personal Floating Holiday must be used to cover full or partial-day absences in half day increments. They must be taken in fiscal year 2019 and cannot be carried over to the next fiscal year nor cashed out if not taken or paid upon separation of employment.

Disclaimer

Newton County, GA published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 21:31:06 UTC
