Newton County GA : awarded $23 million GEFA loan

Newton County was awarded a $23,289,000 Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan Tuesday.

The loan, which has a 1.25 percent interest rate due to Newton County being a WaterFirst Community, will pay for infrastructure improvements for the county's drinking water supply.

The $23 million will finance the rehabilitation of the Alcovy River pump stations, Lake Varner intake, Cornish Creek water treatment plant and the Williams Street WTP. The upgrades will increase the county's raw water pumping and treatment capacity to the permitted level.

'I am really pleased with GEFA awarding Newton County these funds for our water infrastructure improvements,' said Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes. 'The more than $23 million will help to increase the amount of water we can pull from the drinking water supply.

The Board of Commissioners pursued these funds in order to utilize more of our current supply rather than pursue a costly additional drinking water supply. We listened to the recommendations of our Water Resources Staff and engineers and are excited that we can now move forward with making these important and valuable improvements to our water infrastructure.

The improvements will help ensure that we can fully supply the citizens of Newton County with enough drinking water as well as accommodate our growing industrial community.'

Now that the funding has been secured the next step will be to put out bids for the projects, according to Newton County Water Resources Director James Brown.