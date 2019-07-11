Log in
Newton Web Launches, Bringing No-fee Cryptocurrency Trading to Every Canadian

07/11/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Newton Web offers a simple way to buy, sell and transfer cryptocurrency for Canadians.

Newton Crypto Ltd. ("Newton"), Canada's first commission-free cryptocurrency brokerage, announced today that it is launching Newton Web, a world-class trading platform that will allow Canadian's to buy, sell and transfer cryptocurrencies, all with the same automatic verification and instant funding previously available on its iOS app.

"We are stoked - nay, elated - to introduce Newton Web to the Canadian crypto market," said CEO Dustin Walper. "We’re bringing the same no-fee experience previously available on our native iOS app to every device, making it accessible to all Canadians whether they’re using Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, Android, OS/2… well, maybe not that last one. With this addition to the Newton ecosystem, we’ve made a giant leap towards making Canada a global leader in decentralized, trustless payments."

Through their partnership with DVX Capital Markets, an experienced market-making firm, Newton offers the most competitive spreads in Canada with prices currently averaging 0.5-0.6% above spot at volumes of up to 3 BTC. Paired with a smooth user experience and zero-fee model, Newton is poised to be a market leader in the Canadian crypto space.

For more information on Newton Web, visit https://newton.co/webapp.html.

About Newton:

Newton Crypto is Canada's first commission-free cryptocurrency brokerage, with no funding or trading fees. As a FINTRAC-registered MSB, users can convert supported coins to fiat currency legally and safely. Newton currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trading with plans to offer more coins in the near future.

For more information go to https://newton.co

Social Media:

Website: https://newton.co
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newtoncrypto
Twitter: https://twitter.com/newton_crypto
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newton_crypto/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/newton-crypto/


© Business Wire 2019
