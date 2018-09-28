Log in
Newtree : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transaction in Relation to Acquisition of Property

09/28/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Newtree Group Holdings Limited ʾʇණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1323)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION

TO ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

Reference is made to the announcement dated 27 March 2018 (the "Announcement") of Newtree Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the discloseable transaction in relation to the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that as all the conditions precedent set out in the Acquisition Agreement have been fulfilled, Completion took place on 28 September 2018. Following Completion, the Target Company has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Newtree Group Holdings Limited

Mr. Wong Wai Sing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Wai Sing, Mr. Chan Kin Lung, Mr. Lee Chi Shing, Caesar and Mr. Wong Jeffrey; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Kam Tim, Dr. Hui Chik Kwan and Mr. Tso Ping Cheong, Brian.

Disclaimer

Newtree Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:36:08 UTC
