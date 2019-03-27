Newtree : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transaction in Relation to Disposal of the Entire Issued Share Capital of and Shareholder's Loan in Treasure Profit Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Newtree Group Holdings Limited

友 川 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1323)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF

THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

AND SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN IN

TREASURE PROFIT LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement dated 20 March 2019 (the "Announcement") of Newtree Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the discloseable transaction in relation to the Disposal. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that as all the conditions precedent set out in the Disposal Agreement have been fulfilled, Completion took place on 27 March 2019. Following Completion, the Group ceased to have any interest in the Target Company.

By Order of the Board

Newtree Group Holdings Limited

Mr. Wong Wai Sing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Wai Sing, Mr. Chan Kin Lung, Mr. Lee Chi Shing, Caesar and Mr. Wong Jeffrey; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Kam Tim, Dr. Hui Chik Kwan and Mr. Tso Ping Cheong, Brian.