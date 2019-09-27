Newtree : Announcements and Notices - Very Substantial Acquisition In Relation to the Acquisition of the Remaining 80% of the Issued Share Capital Of Alpha Youth Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Newtree Group Holdings Limited

友 川 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1323)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING

80% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

ALPHA YOUTH LIMITED

Joint Financial Adviser to the Company

THE ACQUISITION

On 27 September 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued an Option Notice to the Vendor to exercise the Call Option to acquire the remaining 80% of the issued share capital of the Target. Upon the exercise of the Call Option, the Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the Acquisition Agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, the Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendor conditionally agreed to procure South Sunrise to sell, the Sale Shares, which represent 80% of the issued share capital of the Target as at the Completion Date, at the Consideration of RMB368,074,400 (equivalent to HK$408,562,584) (subject to adjustment).