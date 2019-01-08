NexGen Agency : Selected to Provide Social Media Customer Care to Global Fitness Company

NexGen Agency, a fast-emerging global provider of dynamic customer
experience management and social media solutions, has been chosen by a
global fitness company to provide the ultimate social customer service
experience for their ten million plus members and their 1000+ fitness
club locations.
Kicking off the new year, NexGen will be supporting all social media,
customer inquiries (in multiple languages), along with both reputation
and crisis management, out of their newly expanded space in Deerfield
Beach, FL.
“We are so pleased to be selected as a partner. NexGen Agency provides a
unique approach to social customer care and reputation management like
no other company does. While many providers focus on just copy/pasting
social media responses, NexGen provides a highly personalized approach.
We want our clients’ customers to talk, and bond, with a human—not a
robot. Our new client knows the value of providing their customers with
this kind of high-touch white glove support and we’re excited to begin,”
NexGen Agency’s CEO, Mike Epstein stated.
Director of Marketing Juliana Johnson added, “We’re incredibly excited
to be able to bring our NexGen Social Media approach to this fitness
company. We build a strong and authentic brand voice and a personality
for our clients’ customers to interact with. People often ask us, what
is the most difficult social media crisis you’ve had to handle? Our
response is simple; the ones you've never heard of.”
About NexGen Agency
NexGen Agency is a full-service customer experience management
organization focusing on cross-platform support and authentic customer
experiences. For over 20 years, the NexGen Agency team has helped the
world's most successful companies design, build, and manage VIP
interactions. NexGen Agency offers a full range of multichannel contact
center solutions including technical support, customer care, sales, and
lead generation. Social and multimedia management solutions offered
include social strategies and transformation, social media monitoring
(reputation and crisis management) and insight, competitor monitoring,
and social customer care tactics. For more information, please call
954-708-2896 or visit www.nexgenagency.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005843/en/