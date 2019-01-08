NexGen Agency : Selected to Provide Social Media Customer Care to Global Fitness Company

Nation’s Leading Fitness Company Selects NexGen Agency

NexGen Agency, a fast-emerging global provider of dynamic customer experience management and social media solutions, has been chosen by a global fitness company to provide the ultimate social customer service experience for their ten million plus members and their 1000+ fitness club locations.

Kicking off the new year, NexGen will be supporting all social media, customer inquiries (in multiple languages), along with both reputation and crisis management, out of their newly expanded space in Deerfield Beach, FL.

“We are so pleased to be selected as a partner. NexGen Agency provides a unique approach to social customer care and reputation management like no other company does. While many providers focus on just copy/pasting social media responses, NexGen provides a highly personalized approach. We want our clients’ customers to talk, and bond, with a human—not a robot. Our new client knows the value of providing their customers with this kind of high-touch white glove support and we’re excited to begin,” NexGen Agency’s CEO, Mike Epstein stated.

Director of Marketing Juliana Johnson added, “We’re incredibly excited to be able to bring our NexGen Social Media approach to this fitness company. We build a strong and authentic brand voice and a personality for our clients’ customers to interact with. People often ask us, what is the most difficult social media crisis you’ve had to handle? Our response is simple; the ones you've never heard of.”

About NexGen Agency

NexGen Agency is a full-service customer experience management organization focusing on cross-platform support and authentic customer experiences. For over 20 years, the NexGen Agency team has helped the world's most successful companies design, build, and manage VIP interactions. NexGen Agency offers a full range of multichannel contact center solutions including technical support, customer care, sales, and lead generation. Social and multimedia management solutions offered include social strategies and transformation, social media monitoring (reputation and crisis management) and insight, competitor monitoring, and social customer care tactics. For more information, please call 954-708-2896 or visit www.nexgenagency.com.

