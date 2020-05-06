Log in
NexPoint Advisors LP : 1Q 2020 Financial Supplement

05/06/2020 | 07:39am EDT

EXHIBIT 99.2

6 MAY 2020

NYSE:NREF

1Q 2020 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the Company's business and industry in general and guidance for financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities laws or otherwise. Forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, as well as the factors described under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form S-11 filed with the SEC. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update this information except as required by law. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Performance during time periods shown is limited and may not reflect the performance in different economic and market cycles. There can be no assurance that similar performance will be experienced.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measure used within this presentation is core earnings. Core earnings is defined as the net income (loss) attributable to our common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized gains and losses not otherwise included in net income (loss), excluding any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income (loss) for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income (loss), or in net income (loss) and adding back amortization of stock-based compensation. We use core earnings to evaluate our performance which excludes the effects of certain GAAP adjustments and transactions that we believe are not indicative of our current operations and loan performance. We believe providing core earnings as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) to our investors is helpful to their assessment of our performance. We also use core earnings as a component of the management fee paid to NREA. Core earnings should not be considered as an alternative or substitute to net income (loss). Our computation of core earnings may not be comparable to core earnings reported by other REITs.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information, see our filings with the SEC. Our filings with the SEC are available on our website, www.nexpointfinance.com, under the "Investor Relations" tab.

2

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE

COMPANY OVERVIEW

39.8%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance is a publicly traded mortgage REIT ("mREIT"), with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF". The company primarily concentrates on investments in real estate sectors where its senior management team has operating expertise, including in the multifamily, single-family rental ("SFR"), and self-storage, predominantly in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas. The company focuses on lending or investing in properties that are stabilized or have a "light-transitional" business plan.

NREF is externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VII, L.P. ("NREA"), an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor with extensive real estate and fixed income experience.

DISCOUNT TO BOOK1

15.0%

IMPLIED DIVIDEND YIELD2

8.2%

INSIDER OWNERSHIP3

NREF TOTAL RETURN4

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

-40%

-50%

-60%

-70%

-80%

-90%

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

  1. BASED ON MARCH 31, 2020 BOOK VALUE INCLUDING REDEEMABLE NCI IN THE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP AS REPORTED BY THE COMPANY AND THE SHARE PRICE AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING MAY, 5, 2020
  • (2) IMPLIED DIVIDEND YIELD IS CALCULATED USING THE ANNOUNCED 2Q DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER COMMON SHARE, ANNUALIZED, DIVIDED BY THE SHARE PRICE AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING ON MAY 5, 2020
    1. AS OF THE CLOSE OF TRADING MAY 5, 2020
    2. TOTAL RETURN, INCLUDING DIVIDENDS, AS OF CLOSE OF TRADING MAY 5, 2020

1Q 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA OR AS OTHERWISE INDICATED

  • Net loss of $22.9MM, with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.4MM, or $(1.22) per diluted common share
  • Core earnings of $1.2MM, or $0.23 per diluted common share1
  • On March 9, 2020, the Board of Directors approved, and the company announced, a stock repurchase program of up to

FINANCIAL

$10MM. As of May 5, 2020, NREF has repurchased 87,466 shares at an average price per share of $15.30 for a total of

$1.3MM.

  • Book value of $316.5MM or $17.72 per common share including redeemable non-controlling interests in the Operating Partnership
  • Paid a pro-rated 1Q 2020 dividend of $0.2198 per common share
  • Announced 2Q 2020 dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on June 30, 2020

PORTFOLIO

CAPITALIZATION

  • Outstanding total portfolio of $1.1B, comprised of 37 investments2
  • SFR and multifamily represent 96.5% of our portfolio, with the remainder being self-storage
  • Weighted average loan to value ("LTV")3 and debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") on our SFR, CMBS, preferred and mezz investments are 64.5% and 1.78x
  • As of May 5, 2020, we have received no forbearance requests in our SFR loan book or CMBS B-Piece portfolio
  • On April 15, 2020, purchased $6.3MM of FHMS X3s at a 75% discount with a current yield of 12.0%
  • On April 23, 2020, purchased a fixed rate Freddie Mac K-SeriesB-Piece with a 10.75% bond equivalent yield (BEY), 3.55% weighted average coupon (WAC) and a current yield of 6.10%.
  • Debt to book value ratio of 2.49x
  • Secured credit facility, matched in structure and duration of the underlying SFR loans, with a weighted average remaining term of 8.1 years
  • As of May 5, 2020, outstanding repo financing of $49.8MM, which equates to 40.5% advance rate on our CMBS B-Piece portfolio4
  1. SEE "RECONCILIATIONS" SLIDE
  2. AS OF APRIL 30, 2020
  • (3) LOAN TO VALUE IS GENERALLY BASED ON THE INITIAL LOAN AMOUNT DIVIDED BY THE AS -IS APPRAISED VALUE AS OF THE DATE THE LOAN WAS ORIGINATED OR BY THE CURRENT PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AS OF THE DATE OF THE MOST RECENT AS-IS APPRAISED VALUE. FOR OUR CMBS B-PIECES, LTV IS BASED ON THE WEIGHTED AVERAGE LTV OF THE UNDERLYING LOAN POOL.
    1. BASED ON ACTUAL COLLATERAL POSTED

1Q 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA OR AS OTHERWISE INDICATED

INCOME STATEMENT

1Q 2020

Interest income

$6,586

Interest expense

3,331

Net interest income

3,225

Other income (loss)

(24,924)

Total operating expenses

1,199

Net loss

(22,868)

Net loss attributable to redeemable NCI

(16,515)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$(6,353)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,223

Net loss per share, diluted

$(1.22)

Core earnings

$1,179

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,223

Core earnings per share, diluted

$0.23

Dividend per common share

$0.2198

BALANCE SHEET

1Q 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$197

Accrued interest and dividends

5,248

Loans, held-for-investment, net

22,282

Preferred stock

40,374

Mortgage loans, held-for-investment, net

933,219

Mortgage loans held in variable interest entities, at fair value

1,712,909

Other Assets

1,096

Total Assets

$2,715,325

Credit facility

$788,345

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

1,636

Accrued interest payable

932

Bonds payable held in variable interest entities, at fair value

1,607,918

Total Liabilities

2,398,831

Redeemable NCI in the Operating Partnership

233,395

Total Stockholders Equity

$83,099

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$2,715,325

Common shares outstanding

5,263

Redeemable Sub OP units

12,597

Combined book value per share

$17.72

5

1Q 2020 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA OR AS OTHERWISE INDICATED

EARNINGS AND BOOK VALUE

  • Net loss of $22.9MM, with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.4MM, or $(1.22) per diluted common share
  • Core earnings of $1.2MM, or $0.23 per diluted common share
  • BV per common share including redeemable NCI in the Operating Partnership decreased 7.52% to $17.72/share, from $19.161 at IPO
  • $25.2MM net unrealized loss due to mark-to-market movement in the CMBS B-Piece portfolio

BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

$19.16$17.72

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

DIVIDEND AND CORE EARNINGS COVERAGE

• 1Q pro-rated dividend of $0.2198/common share was paid March 31, 2020

$0.40

• 1Q

2020 core earnings per diluted common share was $0.23

$0.40

• 1Q core earnings dividend coverage ratio was 1.05x

$0.23

• 2Q

2020 core earnings per diluted common share is projected to be $0.40 at the mid-point2

$0.22

• 2Q

2020 dividend per common share of $0.40 to be paid on June 30, 2020

• Estimated 2Q core earnings dividend coverage ratio is 1.0x

  • (1) NET OF OFFERING COSTS OF $2.9MM, OR $0.16 PER SHARE
    1. NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS IN 2Q2020 IS ESTIMATED TO BE $2.1MM AT THE MID-POINT. SEE "RECONCILIATIONS" SLIDES.

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

Core Earnings/Share

Dividend/Share

PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY

DEFENSIVE PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

The current portfolio consists of senior loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and preferred stock investments in short-durationlease-term assets (multifamily, SFR, self-storage) that are geographically diverse in the United States. The portfolio has no exposure to construction loans, heavy transitional loans, land loans or for sale loans. As of May 5, 2020, we have received zero forbearance requests in our CMBS B-Piece and SFR portfolios.

  • MULTIFAMILY: Historically low losses for Freddie Mac debt issuances secured by multifamily assets, including periods of market stress
    • Annual defaults have breached 1.0% of loans outstanding only three times since 19941
    • Aggregate losses in Freddie Mac's origination history have averaged 5 bps per year dating back to 19941
    • Since 2009 and through February 2020, there have been $18.8MM in losses on $357.5B of combined issuance2
    • Freddie Mac forbearance program helps mitigate potential cash flow interruptions to the bondholders, as principal and interests during forbearance period is paid by Freddie Mac
  • SINGLE-FAMILYRENTAL: Although this is a relatively new asset class that was institutionalized in the wake of the global financial crisis, we believe SFR will exhibit resiliency akin to multifamily
    • Current portfolio of loans is capitalized by a secured credit facility with Freddie Mac, is matched in both duration and structure of the underlying loans, has 8.1 years of average weighted term to maturity and a 250 bps interest rate spread3
    • Subject to Freddie Mac forbearance program to help mitigate cash flow interruptions to the bondholders
  • SELF-STORAGE: Limited human interaction and low costs should help the self-storage sector during current unprecedented times
    • Historically, self-storage has outperformed other real estate asset types during economic downturns

7.7

99.7%

64.5%

1.78x

YEARS AVERAGE REMAINING TERM4

OF PORTFOLIO STABILIZED4

WEIGHTED AVERAGE LOAN TO VALUE4

WEIGHTED AVERAGE DSCR4

  1. FREDDIE MAC; 2018
  2. FREDDIE MAC; FEBRUARY 2020
  • (3) AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND INCLUDING THE PURCHASE OF FREMF 2020-K107
    1. AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND INCLUDING THE TWO CMBS IO STRIPS, ONE CMBS B-PIECE PURCHASED APRIL 15, 2020 AND APRIL 23, 2020, RESPECTIVELY, AND EXCLUDING THE PREFERRED STOCK (JCAP SERIES A PREFERRED)

PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY

GEOGRAPHIC AND ASSET TYPE EXPOSURE

  • Diverse geographic exposure with the majority of the portfolio located in the Southeast and Southwest
  • Strategically focused on short-durationlease-term property types, with SFR and multifamily consisting of 75.6% and 20.9% of the portfolio, respectively1
  • Majority of the portfolio invested in first mortgages and CMBS B-Pieces1

MN

4%

AZ

TX

8%

3%

3%

AL

LESS THAN 2.0% OF TOTAL

2

NJ

2%

2%

NC

GA 37%

FL

22%

Storage

3.5%

Multifamily

20.9%

$1.1B

CURRENT PRINCIPAL1

Single-Family

Rental 75.6%

Preferred Stock

Preferred Equity

Mezzanine

1.6%

Loans

3.5%

0.3%

CMBS 19.2%

64.5%

WEIGHTED AVG

LTV1

Senior Loans

75.3%

  • (1) AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND INCLUDING THE TWO CMBS IO STRIPS, ONE CMBS B-PIECE PURCHASED APRIL 15, 2020 AND APRIL 23, 2020, RESPECTIVELY
    1. AS A % OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND INCLUDING THE TWO CMBS IO STRIPS, ONE CMBS B-PIECE PURCHASED APRIL 15, 2020 AND APRIL 23, 2020, RESPECTIVELY, AND EXCLUDING THE PREFERRED STOCK (JCAP SERIES A PREFERRED)

CAPITALIZATION

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA

$49.8MM

5.9%

OF TOTAL DEBT IS FLOATING AND IS SUBJECT

REPO FINANCING1

TO MARK-TO-MARKET1

27.6%

LTV1

$49,835

$838.1M

$788.3MM

94.1%

$130.6MM

TOTAL DEBT1

VALUE IN CMBS PORTFOLIO

IMPLIED EQUITY

SENIOR CREDIT

OF TOTAL DEBT IS FIXED AND IS NOT

SUBJECT TO MARK-TO-MARKET1

FACILITY1

MOVEMENTS

$180.5MM

PAR VALUE OF CMBS PORTFOLIO3

$83.1MM

$316.5M

BOOK VALUE OF COMMON2

2.65x

TOTAL BOOK VALUE

$233.4MM

DEBT TO BOOK VALUE OF EQUITY1

OF EQUITY2

BOOK VALUE OF REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

IN THE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP2

  • (1) AS OF APRIL 30, 2020. SEE "RECONCILIATIONS" SLIDES.
    1. AS OF MARCH 31, 2020.
    2. PAR VALUE OF CMBS PORTFOLIO AS OF APRIL 30, 2020

RECENT TRANSACTION: CMBS B-PIECE 3

B-PIECE SUMMARY1

DEAL SUMMARY1

PAYMENT STRUCTURE:

B-PIECE BALANCE:

  • OF TOTAL SECURITIZATION: WAC2:
    CURRENT YIELD2:

10.75%

BOND EQUIVALENT YIELD (BEY)2

3.5% WAC

10.75% BEY WITH

$82MM Balance

Weighted average coupon ("WAC")

$82 million

7.5%

3.5%

6.1%

$35MM

Discount/

Principal Only

$47MM

Purchase Price

UNDERLYING POOL BALANCE:

WEIGHTED AVG MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE: AMORTIZING DSCR:

AVERAGE LOAN-TO-VALUE:

NUMBER OF PROPERTIES:

NUMBER OF UNITS:

WEIGHTED AVG OCCUPANCY:

WEIGHTED AVG RENT/UNIT:

TOTAL APPRAISED VALUE:

GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION3:

Other (< 5% of Total) 28.3%

NJ 5.4%

$1.1 billion

3.6% fixed

1.73x

63.8%

51

10,544

94.5%

$1,352

$1.7 billion

FL 21.3%

TX 8.9%

CA

6.1%

6.3%

IN

CURRENT YIELD2

NC

6.6% GA

6.8%

8.8%

OH 7.6%

10

(1)

AS OF APRIL 23, 2020

(2)

ASSUMES THE SECURITY IS HELD TO MATURITY, NO PREPAYMENTS AND NO LOAN LOSSES

(3)

BASED ON APRIL 1, 2020 CUT-OFF LOAN BALANCE

APPENDICES

11

INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK

APPENDIX: PORTFOLIO

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA

#

Investment1

Location

Property Type

Investment Date

Current Principal

Net Equity2

Coupon3

Remaining Term4

Loan to Value

DSCR

1

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

$508.700

$85,754

4.65%

8.43

68.1%

2

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

10,688

1,722

5.35%

7.84

72.5%

3

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

5,633

908

5.33%

3.34

67.2%

4

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

10,627

1,782

5.30%

8.43

70.3%

5

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

7,647

1,283

5.08%

8.26

56.8%

6

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

5,699

963

5.24%

8.51

57.6%

7

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

12,373

2,085

5.54%

8.51

67.3%

8

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

6,597

1,065

5.79%

3.42

57.7%

9

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

8,308

1,421

5.85%

8.59

72.2%

10

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

51,362

8,489

4.74%

5.51

54.2%

11

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

9,875

1,684

6.10%

8.51

74.3%

12

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

38,516

6,622

5.55%

8.59

73.5%

13

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

6,399

1,095

5.47%

8.59

73.7%

14

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

15,300

2,486

5.46%

3.59

55.8%

15

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

5,760

981

5.99%

8.68

70.0%

16

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

10,283

1,763

5.72%

8.68

65.9%

17

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

10,704

1,837

5.60%

8.68

73.8%

18

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

5,392

908

5.46%

8.76

73.9%

19

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

9,284

1,568

5.88%

8.76

56.8%

20

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

6,727

1,082

4.83%

3.84

68.9%

21

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

4,736

789

5.35%

8.85

74.0%

22

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

17,382

2,975

5.61%

8.85

65.0%

23

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

7,797

1,304

5.34%

8.85

73.9%

24

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

7,922

1,354

5.47%

8.85

56.6%

25

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

6,851

1,141

5.46%

8.92

72.0%

26

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

10,523

1,714

4.72%

5.92

63.2%

27

Senior Loan

Various

SFR

2/11/2020

62,023

10,311

4.95%

8.92

65.0%

Total SFR

863,109

145,086

4.91%

8.11

66.9%

*SEE FOOTNOTES ON FOLLOWING PAGE

APPENDIX: PORTFOLIO

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA

#

Investment1

Location

Property Type

Investment Date

Current Principal

Net Equity2

Coupon3

Remaining Term4

Loan to Value

DSCR

1

CMBS B-Piece

Various

Multifamily

2/11/2020

$75,5895

$34,460

6.99%6

5.91

65.4%

2

CMBS B-Piece

Various

Multifamily

2/11/2020

56,3965

21,741

6.99%6

6.66

64.9%

3

CMBS B-Piece

Various

Multifamily

4/23/2020

81,9995

46,885

3.55%7

9.9

63.8%

4

CMBS IO Strip

Various

Multifamily

4/15/2020

3,088

304

3.46%

16.8

65.2%

5

CMBS IO Strip

Various

Multifamily

4/15/2020

3,214

259

2.98%

17.7

66.6%

Total CMBS B-Piece

220,286

103,649

5.90%

7.5

64.8%

1

Mezzanine

Charleston, SC

Multifamily

2/11/2020

$3,250

$3,222

12.25%8

1.84

73.4%

1

Preferred Equity

Jackson, MS

Multifamily

2/11/2020

$5,056

$5,297

12.50%

7.67

75.6%

2

Preferred Equity

Corpus Christi, TX

Multifamily

2/11/2020

3,821

3,995

15.25%

2.34

57.0%

3

Preferred Equity

Columbus, GA

Multifamily

2/11/2020

10,000

9,768

11.50%

5.25

85.8%

Total Preferred Equity

18,877

19,060

12.53%

5.31

76.9%

1

Preferred Stock

N/A

Self-Storage

2/11/2020

$40,0009

$40,374

13.27%

N/A

N/A

Portfolio Total

$1,145,522

$311,391

5.49%

7.7

64.5%

1.78x

(1)

OUR TOTAL PORTFOLIO REPRESENTS THE CURRENT PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE CONSOLIDATED SFR LOANS, THE MEZZANINE LOAN, PREFERRED EQUITY, PREFFERED STOCK AS WELL AS THE NET EQUITY OF OUR CMBS B-PIECE INVESTMENTS.

(2)

NET EQUITY REPREESENTS THE CARRYING VALUE LESS BORROWRINGS.

(3)

THE WEIGHTED AVERAGE COUPON IS WEIGHTED ON THE CURRENT PRINCIPAL BALANCE.

(4)

THE WEIGHTED AVERAGE LIFE IS WEIGHTED ON THE CURRENT PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ASSUMES NO PREPAYMENTS. THE MATURITY DATE USED FOR PREFERRED EQUITY INVESTMENTS REPRESENTS THE MATURITY DATE OF THE SENIOR

MORTGAGE, AS THE PREFERRED EQUITY INVESTMENTS HAVE NO STATED MATURITY DATE, AND REQUIRE REPAYMENT UPON THE SALE OR REFINANCING OF THE ASSET.

(5)

THE CMBS B-PIECES ARE SHOWN ON AN UNCONSOLIDATED BASIS REFLECTING THE VALUE OF OUR INVESTMENTS.

(6)

FLOATING RATE CMBS B-PIECES YIELD 1M LIBOR PLUS 600 BPS. AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, 1M LIBOR WAS 0.9929%.

(7)

FIXED RATE CMBS B-PIECE HAS A BOND EQUIVALENT YIELD OF APPROXIMATELY 10.75%, WAC OF 3.55% AND CURRENT YIELD OF 6.10% .

13

(8)

MEZZANINE INVESMENT IS FLOATING BASED ON WSJ PRIME PLUS 900 BPS, OF WHICH 8.00% IS FIXED AND PAID MONTHLY. AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, WSJ PRIME WAS 3.25%.

(9)

PREFERRED STOCK CONSISTS OF JCAP SERIES A PREFERRED.

APPENDIX: RECONCILIATIONS

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA OR AS OTHERWISE INDICATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO CORE EARNINGS

1Q 2020

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$(6,353)

Adjustments:

Loan loss provision, net

59

Unrealized (gains) or losses

7,473

Core Earnings

$1,179

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,223

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,223

Core earnings per diluted weighted average share

$0.23

RECONCILIATION APRIL 30, 2020 DEBT TO EQUITY

Credit facility1

$788,345

Repo 12

28,232

Repo 22

20,556

Repo 33

564

Repo 43

483

Total debt

$838,180

Redeemable NCI in the Operating Partnership1

233,395

Total stockholders equity1

83,099

Total Equity

$316,494

Debt to equity ratio

2.65x

14

(1)

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

(2)

REPURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 23, 2020

(3)

REPURCHASE AGREEMENT ENETERED INTO ON APRIL 15, 2020

APPENDIX: RECONCILIATIONS

$s IN 0,000s EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA OR AS OTHERWISE INDICATED

RECONCILIATION OF 2Q 2020 NET INCOME TO CORE EARNINGS

Low

Mid

High

2Q 2020

2Q 2020

2Q 2020

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$1,951

$2,060

$2,169

Adjustments:

Amortization of stock based compensation

122

122

122

Core Earnings

$2,073

$2,182

$2,291

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,263

5,263

5,263

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,455

5,455

5,455

Core earnings per diluted weighted average share

$0.38

$0.40

$0.42

15

Disclaimer

Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 11:38:11 UTC
