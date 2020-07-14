NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Discusses The Future of Virtual Conferencing and AR Technology with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) ("the Company"), a leader in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. CEO of the Company, Evan Gappelberg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company previously appeared on the Stock Day Podcast in March of this year, and was trading at under a dollar during that time. "Now it's trading over six dollars," said Jolly, adding that Gappelberg has purchased NEXCF stock in the open market. "When I see our company undervalued, which it has been for a long time, I'll step in and buy stock," said Gappelberg. "I've purchased over a million shares of my own company's stock in 2020 and invested significant amounts of money," he added. "I am the single largest shareholder," said Gappelberg. "I absolutely see the value, and still see value."

Jolly then asked about the progress of the Company's video conferencing technology. "That business has been very strong. It has taken off," shared Gappelberg. "We're landing more deals with each deal between $25,000 and $250,000," he explained. "We're in the right place at the right time," said Gappelberg, noting the increasing demands to work and shop from home. "There's a $150 billion industry that has been displaced," he continued when discussing video conferencing capabilities. "And that $150 billion is now chasing after some platform."

"InfernoAR is a very robust platform. We've also integrated augmented reality into it, which adds additional features and functionality, making it immersive, fun, and interactive. So, that's why our platform is doing really well," said Gappelberg.

The conversation then turned to the Company's plans to uplist to the NASDAQ. "We announced that we've filed to uplist last week, so it is in motion," said Gappelberg. "We've been told that it takes three to four weeks for them to review the application," he explained. "So, it could take 60 days, but we're very focused on getting that approved."

"How do things look for the next six months going forward?" asked Jolly. "It is a difficult world business-wise, personal-wise," said Gappelberg. "Our business is benefiting from the pandemic economy," he said. "Going forward, into 2020 and 2021, until there is a vaccine and everyone gets vaccinated, which is possibly a 12-24 month process, our business is just going to continue to do very well," shared Gappelberg. "I also expect that the ROI on these virtual events is going to drive businesses to permanently adopt them."

To close the interview, Gappelberg shared that the Company has been fortunate to have developed their video conferencing technology during a period of such high demand. "Timing is everything," he shared. "NexTech is at the right time at the right place with the right product."

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.

The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.

ARitize™ For eCommerce : The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ​'full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, 'Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy'.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform : launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

InfernoAR : the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world's most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages put InfernoAR in a class by itself.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios : expected to launch in 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

