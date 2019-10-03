NexTech Announces Audited Full Year Results For FY 2019

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (the “​Company​” or “​NexTech​”) ​(OTC: NEXCF) ​(​CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29​) is a rapidly growing AR technology company targeting three multi-billion dollar verticals in the AR industry which all drive revenue from its omni-platform called “Aritize”.

The Company is pleased to announce its annual year-end results for the year ending May 31, 2019. Additional information and the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financials may be found on the company's website (www.nextechar.com) and on its SEDAR profile page.

All numbers are in Canadian Dollars:

Total revenue for the year ended May 31st 2019 was $2,002,365 with a gross profit $584,007.

Company Highlights:

August 2019 Revenue was the highest in the companies history with $575,000 in revenue.

First quarter numbers will be reported by October 30th 2019.

Company is targeting 10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020 and improved margins.

Company is targeting to be cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2019.

Six new product launches targeted for September of 2019 and continuing quarterly into 2020, will continue to drive growth in its AR e-commerce division.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™. NexTech has an exclusive license to a portfolio of patents 7,054,831, 7,266,509 and patent-pending applications 15351508, 62457136, 62559487, related to interactive gaming, interactive advertising, and augmented reality (“AR”) technology.

The company is pursuing three multi-billion dollar verticals in AR.

ARitize™ For eCommerce; The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ​‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ University; having launched in June 2019, the app-based solution allows companies and educational establishments to leverage all of their existing 2D assets - YouTube videos, PDF documents, PowerPoint decks, images, etc. - and then overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience that drives productivity.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios ; expected to launch in Q4 2019, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using augmented reality as the primary display platform.

