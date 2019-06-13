Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NexTech Signs Contract with TruBLEND Learning to Develop Immersive Augmented Reality Educational Experiences for Scenic Hudson Park Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (the “Company” or “NexTech”) (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29) a technology and emerging commercial growth company focused on bringing augmented reality (“AR”) to the masses through its web-enabled AR platform for eCommerce, today announced it has been contracted by TruBLEND Learning to develop immersive augmented reality experiences for Scenic Hudson’s park network.

The companies will create AR learning content to be used by patrons at in-park kiosks at 40 national parks within Hudson Valley, New York. The AR experiences will include totem poles that capture the history of local towns through artwork, as well as holograms at kiosks that interact with visitors. Park visitors will engage with the AR by utilizing  Nextech’s mobile app and pointing their phone camera at the kiosks to engage the experience.

“Our nation’s parks are some of our oldest and best resources that offer unique learning experiences for all visitors, from families to students. Generally you’re handed a 2D paper map and once you set out in the park, there is not much engagement or knowledge transfer,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solutions. “By partnering with TruBLEND Learning, using our augmented reality technology platform we’re changing the way visitors engage with our outdoor spaces, which is huge. Interactive kiosks and holograms will serve as immersive learning experiences spaced throughout the park, providing a more engaging experience than ever before.”

“TruBLEND Learning builds learning experiences that are explicit to the needs of clients. In working with Scenic Hudson and NexTech AR we are connecting our natural resources and learning experiences with technology,” said Freddie Collazo, Founder & CEO of TruBLEND Learning. “You can disconnect from your phones to enjoy visiting a park, and if you need it, access the hologram on the kiosk for assistance. Scenic Hudson protects over 40 natural parks within the Hudson Valley, NY, and we’re enriching visitors’ everyday experiences with AR technology.”

There are more than 8,500 state parks across the United States, according to the National Association of State Park Directors, with more than 807 million annual visitors. With only 18,489 full time park personnel combined across all parks (barely two per park), there is a significant need for alternative educational tools such as AR to engage with visitors.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing a next-generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress, its technology offers eCommerce sites a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the company’s patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D AR/AI technology anywhere. Online retailers can subscribe to NexTech’s state-of-the-art, 3D AR/AI solution for $79/mo. The company has created the AR industry’s first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

“Evan Gappelberg”

CEO and Director

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:
Evan Gappelberg
Chief Executive Officer
info@nextechar.com  

Media contact:
Erin Hadden
FischTank Marketing and PR
ehadden@fischtankpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aSPERO THERAPEUTICS : June 13, 2019 Spero Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
PU
08:09aAFLAC : Cannes' Speaker is a Duck ... and a Robot
PU
08:09aCAPGEMINI : Is interoperability really the holy grail for DLT solutions?
PU
08:09aPACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP : Bank Provides $6.4 Million Credit Facility to Culinary International LLC
PU
08:09aAFRICAN BATTERY METALS : Director/PCA Dealings
PU
08:09aCORELOGIC : Launches Marketrac Platinum to Help Lenders and Title Companies Gain a Competitive Edge
PU
08:09aOPEC cut to oil demand outlook builds case to keep supply curbs
RE
08:09aHOLOGIC : Receives Manufacturing Leadership Awards for Operational Excellence and Sustainability
BU
08:08aGlobal Stocks Edge Up Amid Questions on Fed Policy
DJ
08:08aFACEBOOK : says CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not ignore personal data issues
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
4Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
5Oil prices surge after suspected tanker attack near Iran

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About