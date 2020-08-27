Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NexTech's InfernoAR to host Virtual Conference at Carnegie Mellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 07:31am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce that Carnegie Mellon University has chosen NexTech’s InfernoAR platform for a virtual series beginning next month.

Carnegie Mellon, a globally recognized leader in higher education, will host its third-annual INTERSECT@CMU Conference beginning on Thursday, September 10, 2020.  The virtual conference series will continue throughout the month and into October, featuring conversations and panel discussions about the COVID-19 pandemic's long-term global effects on four foundational elements of society: health and healthcare, education, the economy, and sustainability. A university-wide effort supported by all seven of CMU’s colleges, this timely conference gathers thought leaders of disparate disciplines and perspectives from within Carnegie Mellon and beyond to explore the impact of COVID-19 on the future of business, technology, and society.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “We are thrilled to be working with such an esteemed university as Carnegie Mellon and are looking forward to expanding on this first series of events.” He continues, “COVID-19 has created a huge challenge for learning institutions globally especially with labs where student and subject matter interaction is so critical to learning. Our InfernoAR platform is perfectly suited to solve this challenge by offering not only video learning but augmented reality for 3D volumetric object interactions.”

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market  estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:

InfernoAR:  An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. NexTech has a ​‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its Aritize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its Aritize white label app it’s ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Evan Gappelberg
Chief Executive Officer
info@nextechar.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pLANTERN PHARMA : Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations
PR
12:54pDOLLAR TREE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:53pLANCASTER COLONY : Reports Fourth Quarter Sales and Earnings
PU
12:53pRÄTTELSE : Saknad MAR-klassificering i tidigare pressmeddelande
PU
12:53pEGNSINVEST EJENDOMME TYSKLAND A/S : Halvårsrapport 2020
PU
12:52pFREE FLOW : FFLO) Announces $19.5 Million 506(c) Private Placement Offering
AQ
12:51pOROCOBRE : IIROC Trading Halt - ORL
AQ
12:51pJUSHI HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
12:51pADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES : to Take Part in Two September Investor Conferences
BU
12:49pLANCASTER COLONY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : to sell assets to boost pandemic-hit finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group