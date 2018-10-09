NexTech to Broadcast First Ever Cannabis Augmented Reality Live Streaming Event in Partnership with CFN Media and Strainprint

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nextech AR Solutions (the “Company” or “Nextech”) in partnership with CFN Media is excited to announce the launch of its AR live streaming platform at the New West Cannabis Summit in Oakland CA October 11th-13. The New West Summit is the ideal venue for Nextech AR live streaming to be showcased as it’s the only cannabis conference to focus exclusively on game changing disruptive technology. CFN Media and Nextech signed a partnership agreement on June 12th, 2018 where Nextech will supply the augmented reality technology and CFN Media will productize, market and sell the technology to its Cannabis clients. For this first augmented reality live streaming event Stephanie Karasick the founder of Strainprint will be live streamed as a Hologram from Toronto to Oakland CA.



On October 11th at 1:30 pm EST (10:30 am PST) Nextech will be streaming live from its Toronto broadcast studio to CFN Media’s booth in the media center of the New West Summit in Oakland, CA plus onto mobile devices worldwide through the Aritize™ App. Everyone is invited to watch this live event at New West Summit from work, home or wherever you can get a wifi signal.

To view the Cannabis augmented reality live streaming event:

Download the Aritize™ App

Type in the code #CFN

iPhone Download:

https://apple.co/2AKybaw

Android Download:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.NexTechAR.ARitize&rdid=com.NexTechAR.ARitize

“This live streaming event is groundbreaking for the Cannabis industry as it allows for brands and company executives to imagine a future where they can interact and engage with consumers and investors in real time as a live hologram, this is the genie out of the bottle moment for the industry,” comments Evan Gappelberg CEO of Nextech.

“We are extremely thrilled to pioneer new technology to help us build our community. Strainprint was built by patients for patients and we always want to ensure we’re providing engaging content for our users. This is a great opportunity,” says Stephanie Karasick, founder of Strainprint.

“CFN media prides itself in leveraging technologies that help form deeper connections between cannabis companies and their constituents. Nextech’s AR platform will allow us to rollout a full suite of augmented reality products, especially AR live streaming, which will enhance and add value to what we already provide our clients,” comments Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. “Our clients will be able to communicate broadly to their investors, customers and other stakeholders in a much more memorable, personal and realistic way than ever before allowing them to rise above the industry noise.”

For the past year Nextech has been developing a full suite of augmented reality product offerings which includes, AR live streaming, AR enhanced powerpoints, AR brochures, AR University for 3D learning on demand, and large format AR holographic teleportation displays all to be viewed with the company’s Aritize ™ app. CFN Media will showcase this technology for the first time to the Cannabis industry in its booth at the New West Summit in Oakland, CA on October 11-13th.

About Strainprint™

Founded in Toronto in 2016, StrainprintTM Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world’s largest longitudinal, observational data-set of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. StrainprintTMdata supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and GooglePlay Store. www.strainprintanalytics.com. facebook, twitter, linkedin.

About CFN Media

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, original coverage and exclusive interviews of the people, companies and investments shaping the space.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has contributed to the capital and public markets success of the world's preeminent cannabis companies.

About NexTech

NexTech is bringing augmented reality to the Cannabis market by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize™ app in August 2018, which is capable of hosting many brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize™.

