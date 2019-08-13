Nexa Resources : Press Release Hilarión

Luxembourg, August 13, 2019 - Nexa Resources S.A. ('Nexa Resources' or 'Nexa' or the 'Company') (NYSE and TSX Symbol: 'NEXA') is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration drilling campaign of its Hilarión polymetallic skarn project, targeting northward extension. The project is located in the Ancash department, north of Lima, Peru.

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2018, according to Wood Mackenzie. Nexa is also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2018, according to Wood Mackenzie.

