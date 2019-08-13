Nexa Resources : Press Release Hilarión

Log in
08/13/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

Luxembourg, August 13, 2019 - Nexa Resources S.A. ('Nexa Resources' or 'Nexa' or the 'Company') (NYSE and TSX Symbol: 'NEXA') is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration drilling campaign of its Hilarión polymetallic skarn project, targeting northward extension. The project is located in the Ancash department, north of Lima, Peru.

For further information, click here.

About Nexa Resources S.A

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2018, according to Wood Mackenzie. Nexa is also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2018, according to Wood Mackenzie.

For further information, please contact:
Nexa Resources - Investor Relations
Roberta Varella
ir@nexaresources.com

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 22:56:01 UTC
