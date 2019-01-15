Log in
Nexa Resources : S.A. achieves 2018 production guidance

01/15/2019

LUXEMBOURG, January 15, 2019 - Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE, TSX: NEXA) ('Nexa Resources', 'Nexa') Nexa achieves 2018 production guidance and estimates growing volumes in 2019.

Nexa Resources 2018 Annual production and 2019 Guidance were published today.

For full details, please click here.

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access ir.nexaresources.com

For further information, please contact:

Nexa Resources - Investor Relations

Leandro Cappa

ir@nexaresources.com

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 22:28:01 UTC
