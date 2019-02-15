Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nexa Resources : S.A. announces 2018 and fourth quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:27pm EST

Nexa Resources has published its 2018 and 4Q18 Results in its website and also informed about dividends payment. For full details, please visit our Investor Relations webpage at: http://ir.nexaresources.com/resultscenter

Please find below a message from our CEO, Mr. Tito Martins:

'Tito Martins2018 was a very dynamic year for Nexa and we are proud to have delivered what we promised to the market in the first full year following our IPO. Among our achievements, we met our production guidance for all metals, updated mineral reserves and resources with significant growth in reserves, and obtained approval for the construction of a new greenfield project, Aripuanã. On the financial front, we have renegotiated part of our debt to extend maturities at lower costs and returned capital to our shareholders by distributing an US$80 million share premium in addition to recently announcing a US$30 million share buyback program. Also, as a result of the robust operating cash generation in 2018, we are announcing a dividend payment of US$70 million on March 28, 2019.

While fundamentals remained strong, market confidence was impacted by the continuous trade war between China and the US, reflecting on LME prices. On the production side, we were able to deliver solid results, with a mining plan that was diligently executed along the year. Despite certain operating challenges in Cerro Lindo during mid-2018, we were able to recover production during the last quarter. We are also satisfied with our smelting segment's strong performance as we were able to reach the top of our guidance range in terms of sales volume.

In our existing operations, we are confident that, during 2019, we will be able to reap the benefits from the mining development initiatives carried out during 2018 in Cerro Lindo to support higher production guidance range provided for 2019. We will also continue investing in exploration efforts to increase reserves and find new resources in order to extend the life-of-mine of our brownfield operations. In our greenfield pipeline, we are also excited to have started the construction of the Aripuanã project this year.

We maintain our focus on financial discipline and a solid capital structure, with low leverage, that will support current and future growth. Most important, Nexa is continuously embracing best practices in terms of environment, emissions, water, dams and safety standards while supporting the development of our local communities.'

For more information, please contact Nexa's Investor Relations department:

E-mail: ir@nexaresources.com

About Nexa's Compliance with GDPR Nexa is adapting to the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union. Please check our Privacy Notice on the link below: http://ir.nexaresources.com/privacypolicy

About Nexa Resources S.A. Nexa Resources S.A.
is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access: http://ir.nexaresources.com

Disclaimer

Nexa Resources SA published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 22:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pWESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board of directors
PU
06:07pCELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
PU
06:03pGRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
PR
06:02pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 2019
PU
06:01pBroadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
GL
05:59p200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®
GL
05:58pNewrange Gold Corp., Unique Gold Opportunity in Nevada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05:56pLASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. : announces its preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
AQ
05:54pHASBRO : Mattel warns of weak 2019, shares drop most in 20 years
RE
05:54pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai Inc. Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADWIND ENERGY INC. : Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
2GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 20..
3GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
5WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. : WESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.