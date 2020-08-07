Nexa3D : Unveils Its Expanded Ultra-Fast Polymers for Manufacturing Aerospace and Medical Products at Virtual ASME AM Industry Summit

Fresh off acquiring NXT Factory, Nexa3D will demonstrate the combined power of its entire high-speed polymer portfolio including xMED, xCLEAN and xCE-Black at ASME AM Industry Summit, August 11 and 12

Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast polymer production 3D printers, announced today it plans to demonstrate its expanded portfolio of polymer production solutions that now include both photoplastic and thermoplastic capabilities at the virtual ASME AM Industry Summit on August 11 and 12. The company will showcase how its products are breaking speed, productivity and performance barriers as well as its recent portfolio additions, including its just announced new biocompatible medical material xMED412, its new eco-friendly cleaning solvent xCLEAN, and high performance polymer xCE-Black. The company will also unveil its recently acquired NXT Factory Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS™) 3D printers for mass production. In addition, Nexa3D plans to showcase its growing collaboration with ParaMatters jointly delivering lightweighting capabilities for aerospace and medical applications as well as enhanced productivity of digital workflows.

Visitors can view these demonstrations online during the ASME AM Industry Summit, August 11 and 12, both days from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to participate in ASME’s AM Industry Summit focusing on the medical and aerospace industries by showcasing our growing portfolio of polymer manufacturing solutions,” said Avi Reichental, Co-founder, chairman and CEO, Nexa3D. “This summit’s tagline ‘accelerating additive manufacturing as the catalyst to a better world’ is very timely and fits squarely with Nexa3D’s mandate. Throughout COVID-19, we’ve continued to expand our polymer additive manufacturing portfolio to be able to deliver greater speed, higher productivity and additional high performance materials for greater customer value.”

Nexa3D’s participation at ASME AM Industry Summit caps off a flurry of activity for the company over the last month. Earlier this week, Nexa3D made the strategic acquisition of NXT Factory to broaden its capabilities, double its addressable market and diversify its revenues. Nexa3D and NXT Factory form a formidable portfolio of production grade photoplastic and thermoplastic materials, and uniquely positions Nexa3D for accelerated growth. The acquisition adds a full range of supply chain-approved, powder fusion plastics to Nexa3D’s product line to double the company’s addressable market to over $10 billion.

In July, Nexa3D announced in partnership with Henkel the commercial availability of xMED412, a polypropylene-like material for medical and athletic devices, produced by Henkel. The new material combines the physical properties and biocompatibility of medical-grade materials, and is ideal for producing orthotics guides and braces, respirators, personalized audio products, and diving and athletic mouth gear. Printed on Nexa3D printers, xMED412 has been tested by Henkel Adhesive Technologies and is covered by all of its associated clearances, tests and certifications.

Last week, Nexa3D announced the commercial availability of xCLEAN, an effective and environmentally friendly washing solvent that is designed to work consistently with most photopolymer 3D printers and resin systems on the market. Lasting three times longer than isopropyl alcohol (IPA) with less waste and fewer changeovers, xCLEAN presents a sustainable cleaning solvent that eliminates the greasy residue typically associated with TPM or DPM. Developed in the face of IPA becoming scarce during the initial COVID-19 surge, xCLEAN works quickly with most resin cleaning systems.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) and Quantum Laser Sinter (QLS™) technologies that increase print speed by orders of magnitude drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005130/en/