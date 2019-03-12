Nexa3D : and BEGO Unveil the Fastest, Largest, Most Productive Dental 3D Printer at IDS 2019

Nexa3D,
the maker of ultra-fast stereolithography production-grade 3D printers,
in collaboration with BEGO,
a leading dental materials provider, unveiled today at IDS 2019 the
Varseo XL, the most productive and economical dental lab 3D printer on
the market. Marketed under the BEGO brand, the Varseo XL has the
capacity to print at up to 6X the speed, 10X the volume, and 5X the
print area of all comparable 3D printers on the market. This new dental
3D printer leverages Nexa3D’s proprietary LSPc technology to accurately
print at high speeds, reducing the time to produce dental restorations
from hours to minutes. BEGO plans to commercialize the Varseo XL,
powered and manufactured by Nexa3D, within the next 12 months through
its growing dental reseller network.
The Varseo XL will be showcased at IDS at the BEGO booth, M20/N29 - Hall
10.2 Koelnmesse, Fair Grounds, Cologne-Deutz. See media
kit. Dental lab practitioners, qualified resellers and strategic
partners are invited to experience this new game-changing dental printer
that is increasing dental lab productivity thirty-fold.
Meeting the highest industry standards, Varseo XL is designed to print
with the full range of BEGO dental materials, e.g., for models, trays,
permanent restorations, bridges, crowns, surgical guides and CAD/Cast
applications. The printer is equipped with cognitive software and
integrated sensors, which together optimize printer performance, provide
detailed predictive and prescriptive diagnostics, and offer continuous
monitoring.
The Varseo XL is powered by Nexa3D’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer
Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and uses a patented structured light
matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute,
drastically increasing dental lab production throughput to tens of parts
per build while reducing cycle times from hours to minutes.
The collaboration with BEGO is designed to successfully access the
growing demand for digital 3D printers, a multibillion-dollar category.
Under this multi-channel plan, Nexa3D will manufacture and BEGO will
market and sell the Nexa3D dental printers under the Varseo XL label.
About BEGO
BEGO is a leading global provider of digital and traditional dental
materials, devices, services and 3D printing solutions. BEGO brings
years of 3D printing experience especially in labside 3D printing with
resins, including the development of its own 3D printers; Varseo and
Varseo S and the commercialization of several dental 3D printing
materials that meet regulatory requirements for medical use worldwide.
BEGO's portfolio of 3D printing materials allows dental professionals to
produce dental models, surgical guides splints, CAD/Cast partial denture
frames, individual impression trays, long-term temporary crowns and
bridges and even permanent single crowns – with enhanced speed,
precision efficiency and lower costs compared to conventional
procedures. For more information about BEGO: www.bego.com.
About Nexa3D
Nexa3D is making ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D
printers affordable to professionals and businesses of all sizes. The
company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer
Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix
capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically
reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to
minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.
