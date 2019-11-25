Nexans : ARCCH and UNESCO-LO Organized a technical workshop on enhancing national capacities for Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritages

The Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages (ARCCH) in collaboration with UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office organized a four-day technical workshop to strengthen national capacities in the management, protection and promotion of cultural heritage sites, which run from 14 to 17 November 2019 in Adama Town, Oromiya Regional State of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is the cradle of humanity - its cultural and natural wealth is immense. It is also a country with an age-old history and civilization as well as the rich cultural, lengustic and ethenic diversity. The abundant cultural monuments and archaeological remains of outstanding value found in Ethiopia are attesting to the abundance of the country's legacy to the world and generations to come. Ethiopia is a signatory to four of the six UNESCO, cultural conventions, which shows the commitment of the Government.

Nine educational research papers focusing on the identification, inventory, documentation, preservation and promotion of cultural heritages presented on the workshop, which was attended by over 110 participants including the federal and regional government officials, experts and World Heritage site managers.

The workshop was officially opened by H.E. Mrs. Bizunesh Meseret, State Minister, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sport, who underlined the importance of cultural heritages for the socio-economic development, because of which the government of Ethiopia has put the culture and tourism sector as one of priority strategic areas in the country's strategic development plan.

Dr. Mulugeta Fisseha, Director General of the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage who delivered the introductory keynote speech, highlighted the importance of the workshop to enhance national capacities for conserving and managing cultural heritages and expand cultural tourism services and products. The Director also emphasized the importance of building both Federal and regional experts' capacity, while also making clear the level of duities and responsibilities delegated. Mr. Getu Assefa, National Culture Officer at UNESCO Addis Ababa Office also expressed the cultural dimension of development in line with the protection and promotion of cultural diversity in different forms, in particular through initiatives to safeguard cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible as well as the promotion and development of cultural industries.

The workshop was jointly organized and financed by a project entitled, 'Promoting the Contribution of World Heritage for Sustainable Development and Reinforcing Capacities for Protection and Conservation of Paleontological Sites in Ethiopia'. It is funded by the European Union in the framework of the European Development Fund (EDF), which has been under implementation by UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office in partnership with the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural heritages since January 2016.

