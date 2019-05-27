Log in
News : Companies
Nexi S p A : Reporting Obligations

05/27/2019 | 06:44am EDT

Reporting Obligations

Milan, May 27th, 2019 - Pursuant to the reporting obligations set forth in the Instructions to the Rules of the Markets Organised and Managed by Borsa Italiana (Title IA.2, Section IA.2.1, Article IA.2.1.3), Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") informs that May 2020 is the month in which a dividend for 2019 Financial year, if any, should be paid.

The information contained in this press release is given for the exclusive purpose of complying with the relevant Borsa Italiana rules. Therefore, this press release cannot be interpreted or considered in any way as a forecast on the occurrence of the requirements for the distribution of dividends relating to the current Financial year or the following years

About Nexi

Nexi is the leading PayTech company in Italy, listed on MTA of Borsa Italiana. We operate in strong partnership with ~150 partner banks covering 80% of the system in Italy in number of branches. Our integrated end-to-endomni-channel technology connects banks, merchants and consumers enabling digital payments. We help simplify payments for our clients and digitalise the Italian economy. Nexi operates in three market areas: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments and Digital Banking Services:

Merchant Services & Solutions: Nexi, together with its partner Banks, serves c.890,000 merchants and manages 1.4 million POS terminals;

Cards & Digital Payments: Nexi, together with its partner Banks, manages 41 million payment cards for c.30 million cardholders;

Digital Banking Solutions: Nexi manages 13,400 ATMs, approximately 420,000 e-banking workstations and over 900 million clearing transactions in 2018. In addition, Nexi is developing the open banking system in collaboration with the CBI consortium which the main Italian banks have already adhered to.

Nexi - External Communication & Media Relations

Daniele de Sanctis

Barabino & Partners

daniele.desanctis@nexi.it

Office: +39 02/7202.3535

Mobile: +39 346/015.1000

Sabrina Ragone - Mobile: +39 338/251.9534

Direct: +39 02/3488.4491

s.ragone@barabino.it

Matteo Abbondanza

Elena Bacis - Mobile: +39 329/074.2029

matteo.abbondanza@nexi.it

e.bacis@barabino.it

Mobile: +39 348/406.8858

Francesco Faenza - Mobile: 345/831.6045

Direct: +39 02/3488.2202

f.faenza@barabino.it

Nexi - Investor Relations

Stefania Mantegazza

stefania.mantegazza@nexi.it

Mobile: +39 335/580.5703

Direct: +39 02/3488.8216

Disclaimer

Nexi S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:43:04 UTC
