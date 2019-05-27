Nexi S p A : Reporting Obligations

Reporting Obligations

Milan, May 27th, 2019 - Pursuant to the reporting obligations set forth in the Instructions to the Rules of the Markets Organised and Managed by Borsa Italiana (Title IA.2, Section IA.2.1, Article IA.2.1.3), Nexi S.p.A. ("Nexi") informs that May 2020 is the month in which a dividend for 2019 Financial year, if any, should be paid.

The information contained in this press release is given for the exclusive purpose of complying with the relevant Borsa Italiana rules. Therefore, this press release cannot be interpreted or considered in any way as a forecast on the occurrence of the requirements for the distribution of dividends relating to the current Financial year or the following years

