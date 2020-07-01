Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nexo : Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2020, as Profits Set to Exceed Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 09:10am EDT

The leading financial institution for digital assets, Nexo, today announced that the third Nexo Dividend will be paid out to eligible NEXO Token Holders on August 15, 2020. The payout amount, to be communicated on the August 5, 2020 ex-dividend date, will reflect the company’s growing profitability.

“Our operations have remained as strong as ever, with profits marking constant growth despite the temporary pandemic-induced downturn,” said Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Nexo.

“The steady stream of asset integrations and launches, including our Earn on Crypto product suite only last week, underscores our confidence in the sustainability of Nexo’s business model. Distributing our third dividend is the icing on the cake after both an exciting and turbulent few months, and reflects our commitment to rewarding NEXO Token Holders, our greatest supporters, for their trust and ownership.”

Nexo periodically and proportionately distributes 30% of its profits to NEXO Token Holders, with the previous dividend payout — of US$2,409,575 — distributed on August 15, 2019. A first, interim dividend of US$912,071 was paid out on December 15, 2018.

Further information on the NEXO Token and dividend payout eligibility requirements can be found here.

About Nexo

Nexo is the leading regulated financial institution for digital assets. The company’s mission from day one is to maximize the value of cryptocurrencies by offering tax-efficient ‘Instant Crypto Credit Lines™, high-yield ‘Earn Interest’ products and ‘Send & Pay’ capabilities for clients, while ensuring $100 million custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed more than $3 billion in 40+ fiat currencies for 800,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aEconomics Expert David L. Sunding Elected as President of The Brattle Group
PR
09:38aGAIA HERBS : Introduces Three New USDA Certified Organic Black Elderberry Gummies for Year-Round Immune Support for the Whole Family
BU
09:37aLight Media (LGMH) Announces Launch of 102.1 The King
GL
09:36aBoeing 737 MAX report may boost effort to reform U.S. airplane certification
RE
09:36aIHS MARKIT : Russia's June manufacturing PMI bounces back, recovers almost all coronacrisis lost ground
AQ
09:36aTurning Data Into Insights With Commercial Analytics | Quantzig's Recent Article Reveals Three Best Practices for Insurers
BU
09:35aHuman Unitec International Inc. Announces the First Sales of a Tires Recycling GRONE, Two Binding Joint Venture Purchase Agreements for Three Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,900,000)
NE
09:34aLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
GL
09:33aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : quarterly U.S. auto sales slump 39%
RE
09:33aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Completes Sale of GE Lighting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group