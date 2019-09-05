Log in
Nexperia : Secures $1,500m Financing to Fund Future Growth Plans

0
09/05/2019 | 08:47am EDT

 Leading discrete semiconductor company’s refinancing fully supported

Nexperia, the expert in discrete and MOSFET components and analog & logic ICs, today announced the successful raise of USD 1,500 million equivalent of senior credit facilities. The proceeds will be used to refinance the existing outstanding debt and to partly finance the acquisition by Wingtech Technologies Co., Ltd., a listed Chinese computer and telecom equipment manufacturer.

The facilities were arranged and underwritten by ABN AMRO, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC acting as Global Coordinators and were syndicated to a group of twelve global banks in total. The refinancing is fully supported by Wingtech and provides a flexible financing package at very attractive terms to support the further growth of Nexperia going forward.

Nexperia is a Netherlands-headquartered, global manufacturer of discrete semiconductor components.

As a result of the Wingtech acquisition, the company is expected to capture long-term growth trends in China, further enhancing its revenues.

About Nexperia

Nexperia is the expert in high-volume production of discrete and MOSFET components and analog & logic ICs that meet the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. With an absolute focus on efficiency, Nexperia consistently produces the essential semiconductors required by every electronic design in the world: more than 90 billion annually. Products that are benchmarks in efficiency - in process, size, power and performance - with industry-leading small packages that save valuable energy and space.

With decades of experience, supplying to the world’s biggest companies, Nexperia has over 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S., offering global support. The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.

Nexperia: Efficiency wins.


© Business Wire 2019
