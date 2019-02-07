Log in
Next Gen Personal Finance : Sets Goal That by 2030 ALL High School Students Will Graduate Financially Capable

02/07/2019 | 10:01am EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), a non-profit on a mission to bring financial education to every student in every high school in America, recently expanded their advocacy tools to make this mission a reality.

Sample from NGPF's "Got Finance?" Tool

The Got Finance? School Search Tool distills data from over 11,000 high school course catalogues to rank high schools Bronze, Silver and Gold Standard based on their commitment to personal finance education. "Our goals with the School Search Tool," said NGPF co-founder Tim Ranzetta, "are to paint an accurate picture of access, and to give parents visibility into how their child's school is preparing them for their financial future."

NGPF has named 887 Gold Standard schools that require all students to take at least a semester of personal finance to graduate. "With some of life's biggest financial decisions looming - first jobs and cars, college selection, financial aid applications - high school is when students need a comprehensive personal finance education," Ranzetta says. "Requiring at least a semester course in high school is the only way to guarantee access for all, and ensures that a more 'hands-on, reality-based' curriculum can be used."

NGPF's Access To Financial Education report, the only study of its kind, analyzed access to personal finance courses at over 11,000 high schools, concludes that only 1 in 6 U.S. high schoolers is required to take a personal finance course to graduate. In low-income communities, the figures drop to 1 in 12 students. "While these numbers are unacceptable," Ranzetta says, "they don't reflect the thousands of teachers, parents, students, administrators, and school board members who joined hands to advocate that ALL students in their [887 Gold Standard] schools have the ability to develop these financial skills."

NGPF recognizes that personal finance teachers play a critical role at the grassroots level to expand access in their communities. NGPF's 11 Advocacy Case Studies provide a road map for educators interested in taking their schools to a new level.

"We're proud to surface the stories of advocates who have been successful making this course a reality for more students in their schools," Ranzetta says. "These advocates have emboldened our organization to set this bold new goal: 100% of U.S. high schoolers will complete at at least one semester of personal finance instruction by 2030. 'I wish I could have taken personal finance in high school,' a phrase we hear daily, will soon become a relic of the past."

About NGPF: Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), has become the "one-stop shop" for over 15,000 financial educators looking for high-quality, engaging curriculum to equip students with skills to thrive in their future. Fifty percent (50%) of U.S. high school students currently attend a school where a teacher is using NGPF curriculum. NGPF's invests in teachers through their "50 in 50" campaign to bring a one day teacher FinCamp to every state during the 2018-19 school year. NGPF has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a "Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans."

Media Contact
Tim Ranzetta
Next Gen Personal Finance
650-218-8408
tim@ngpf.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-personal-finance-sets-goal-that-by-2030-all-high-school-students-will-graduate-financially-capable-300791714.html

SOURCE Next Gen Personal Finance


