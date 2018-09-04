Log in
Next Generation Sequencing for Non-invasive Prenatal Testing - Global Insights Report 2017-2018 & 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

The "Next Generation Sequencing for Non-invasive Prenatal Testing: Global Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes NIPT methods, applications, patents and companies. The markets for NGS-based NIPT are given for the years 2017, 2018 and 2023.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and provides detailed discussion on next generation sequencing and its applications in different fields. The main focus of the study is NIPT. The market dynamics such as drivers and restraints for both NGS and NIPT market have been discussed in this report.

The report examines the markets by NIPT methods, high-risk and low-risk pregnancies and geography. The end-user segment of this market is based on disease area and healthcare setting. Disease areas include trisomies 21, 18 and 13 and Turner syndrome (a sex chromosome aneuploidy). Healthcare settings include diagnostic laboratories and hospitals.

As a background study, industry sectors analyzed include sequencing instruments, target enrichment, informatics, clinical laboratory testing services, reproductive health diagnostics, liquid biopsy, immune sequencing, HLA typing, third generation sequencing and direct to consumer.

This research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from 2016 through April 2018, including key alliance trends.

Comprehensive profiles of the leading companies involved in the clinical, genetic testing and sequencing industries, including 10X Genomics, Inc., 23andMe, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc. and Natera, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights

Chapter 3 Next Generation Sequencing Overview

Chapter 4 Next Generation Sequencing Applications

Chapter 5 Next Generation Sequencing Based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown By Nipt Methods

Chapter 7 Ngs-Nipt End Users

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown By Region

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Analysis Of Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

  • 10X Genomics
  • 23Andme
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Annoroad
  • Berry Genomics
  • BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)
  • Eurofin Gatc - Lifecodexx Ag
  • Eurofins Gatc Biotech
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Knome, Inc. / Tute Genomics / Pierian Dx
  • Labcorp
  • Labcorp-Sequenom Laboratories
  • Natera, Inc.
  • Nipd Genetics
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
  • Pacific Biosciences Of California
  • Perkinelmer, Inc.
  • Pieriandx, Inc.
  • Premaitha Health Plc
  • Qiagen Nv
  • Roche Holding Ag
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zjp9bv/next_generation?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
