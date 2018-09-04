Next Generation Sequencing for Non-invasive Prenatal Testing - Global Insights Report 2017-2018 & 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Next
Generation Sequencing for Non-invasive Prenatal Testing: Global Insights"
The scope of the report includes NIPT methods, applications, patents and
companies. The markets for NGS-based NIPT are given for the years 2017,
2018 and 2023.
This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and provides
detailed discussion on next generation sequencing and its applications
in different fields. The main focus of the study is NIPT. The market
dynamics such as drivers and restraints for both NGS and NIPT market
have been discussed in this report.
The report examines the markets by NIPT methods, high-risk and low-risk
pregnancies and geography. The end-user segment of this market is based
on disease area and healthcare setting. Disease areas include trisomies
21, 18 and 13 and Turner syndrome (a sex chromosome aneuploidy).
Healthcare settings include diagnostic laboratories and hospitals.
As a background study, industry sectors analyzed include sequencing
instruments, target enrichment, informatics, clinical laboratory testing
services, reproductive health diagnostics, liquid biopsy, immune
sequencing, HLA typing, third generation sequencing and direct to
consumer.
This research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and
strategic alliances from 2016 through April 2018, including key alliance
trends.
Comprehensive profiles of the leading companies involved in the
clinical, genetic testing and sequencing industries, including 10X
Genomics, Inc., 23andMe, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc. and
Natera, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights
Chapter 3 Next Generation Sequencing Overview
Chapter 4 Next Generation Sequencing Applications
Chapter 5 Next Generation Sequencing Based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown By Nipt Methods
Chapter 7 Ngs-Nipt End Users
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown By Region
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Analysis Of Market Opportunities
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
-
10X Genomics
-
23Andme
-
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-
Annoroad
-
Berry Genomics
-
BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)
-
Eurofin Gatc - Lifecodexx Ag
-
Eurofins Gatc Biotech
-
Illumina Inc.
-
Knome, Inc. / Tute Genomics / Pierian Dx
-
Labcorp
-
Labcorp-Sequenom Laboratories
-
Natera, Inc.
-
Nipd Genetics
-
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
-
Pacific Biosciences Of California
-
Perkinelmer, Inc.
-
Pieriandx, Inc.
-
Premaitha Health Plc
-
Qiagen Nv
-
Roche Holding Ag
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
