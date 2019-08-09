Log in
Next Ventures : 2018 Year End Financial Results

08/09/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Next Ventures / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Next Ventures Group Limited 2018 Year End Financial Results

09.08.2019 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Technology focused recruitment business, Next Ventures Group, are delighted to announce their audited financial results for 2018. These figures highlight their impressive track record of year on year growth and profitability, providing services to the Large Enterprise sector.

The specialist recruitment business which provides implementation teams to large Enterprise clients, systems integrators and consultancies has achieved the following numbers in 2018:

Key Financial Highlights for 2018

  • Revenue increased to £56.3 million, a 19.5% increase on previous year
  • Net fee income - £14.1 million, a 24.8% increase on previous year
  • Contract net fee income - £10.3 million a 24.1% increase
  • Permanent net fee income -£3.8 million a 26.7% increase
  • EBITDA margin - £3.8 million, up 19.6% on previous year

Head quartered in London with 6 international subsidiaries, the privately held group has continued to grow sales both in the UK and internationally in this highly competitive sector.

The business has not been distracted in any way by Brexit and political uncertainty, maintaining their successful formula of focusing on quality delivery, meeting the demand for specialist systems implementation resources, within international clients.

The growth achieved has continued to be organic without acquisitions and no external investment or debt.

Specialisation remains at the core of delivering the best service in this sector and NV's formula of dividing services across 5 practice areas within niche technologies means that consultants truly understand their markets and can efficiently deliver the most qualified, in demand talent for their clients.

The IT areas of practice are:

  • SAP
  • Business Applications
  • Cloud & Infrastructure
  • Data
  • Development & Integration

The company continues to invest in its people, delivering consistent internal training as well as hiring successful consultants with proven capability who are strongly networked within their niches.

NV's innovative 'Next Step Academy' learning programme offers great on the job training and mentoring to 30-40 graduate intakes per annum. NV staff are market-leading, quality focused experts and this has allowed the business to differentiate itself from the competition.

The demand on enterprise clients for Technology Transformation is constant with continued evolution of technology and the incessant pressure to improve efficiencies and customers' digital experiences. The need to source the right talent for such technology implementations is a growing challenge to all Enterprise businesses and Next Ventures solves this challenge.

The business plan has proven successful and the management team are confident this level of growth will be sustained.

'Our continued expansion is testament to our great team of 'Niche Focused Recruiters', who strive to deliver the highest calibre resources to our clients. We are proud to assert that the NV team is the best in the business! Our growth this year is particularly pleasing on the back of our outstanding growth of 42% in 2017! The political uncertainty is not ideal; however we are weathering the storm exceptionally well, and the Next Ventures team will continue to win whatever the resulting landscape, in Europe and beyond!'

Richard Lacey, Co-Founder

ENDS

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Notes to editors

Further Information

Press Contact
Tony Scardarella
Head of Marketing
t: +44 (0) 203 657 4205
e: tony@next-ventures.com

About Next Ventures Ltd

Next Ventures is a multi-award winning, global IT recruitment business, supplying specialist project teams to the Large Enterprise.

We source local IT talent internationally across five practice areas:

  • SAP
  • Business Applications
  • Cloud & Infrastructure
  • Data
  • Development & Integration

For further information, please visit: http://www.next-ventures.com

SOURCE: Next Ventures Group


09.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Next Ventures
United States
EQS News ID: 855017

 
End of News DGAP News Service

855017  09.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=855017&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
