Next confounds fears of bleak Christmas with sales rise

01/03/2019 | 09:44am CET
Shoppers pass a branch of Next retail in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Strong online demand for beauty products and clothing helped British retailer Next to increase sales before Christmas, confounding fears of a tough festive period and lifting shares across the battered sector.

Next, the first major listed retailer to update on Christmas trading, said on Thursday that strong sales in the three weeks prior to Christmas along with a good half-term holiday week at the end of October made up for disappointing sales in November.

That provided a much needed boost to sentiment after a major profit warning from online group Asos in December hammered confidence while cautious shoppers on the high street forced many retailers to cut prices to shift stock.

Shares in Next rose 7 percent while Marks & Spencer and Primark-owner AB Foods also rose around 3 percent, as the better-than-expected update set a positive tone, and a high bar, for rivals.

They will both update the market later this month.

Next said that for the year ahead (2019-20) it was assuming a similar economic environment to the second half of its current financial year that runs until the end of January. But it cautioned that forecasts for 2019-20 come with a high degree of uncertainty due to Brexit.

Next said total full price sales including interest income rose 1.5 percent in the period from Oct. 28 to Dec. 29, the bulk of its fourth quarter. That outcome compared to third quarter growth of 2.0 percent.

Analysts said Next had once again managed to navigate the difficult terrain.

"Given recent disappointments, Next has staged something of a late recovery in an attempt to salvage its year, with the share price reacting accordingly," said Richard Hunter, head of Markets at Interactive Investor.

HIGH STREET'S HARD TIMES

The trading environment in Britain was brutal in the run-up to Christmas with many retailers having to cut prices.

Industry data showed the largest November drop in shopper numbers for a decade. The warning from online fashion retailer ASOS on Dec. 17 caused a share price rout and suggested the high street malaise had infected online players too.

British retailers are facing a perfect storm of rising costs, Brexit-induced UK consumer weakness and the structural shift online. Clothing retailers have also suffered from unseasonably mild autumn and winter weather.

Next, which trades from more than 500 stores in Britain and Ireland, about 200 stores in 40 countries overseas and its "Directory" online and catalogue business, has a longstanding policy of not going on sale before Boxing Day, Dec. 26.

Sales at its stores fell 9.2 percent but Directory sales were up 15.2 percent.

For the full 2018-19 year Next is forecasting full-price sales growth of 3.2 percent and pretax profit of 723 million pounds ($907.4 million) versus 726.1 million pounds made in 2017-18. It was previously forecasting sales growth of 3 percent and profit of 727 million pounds.

For 2019-20 it is forecasting full-price sales growth of 1.7 percent.

Shares in Next, which prior to Thursday's update had fallen by 24 percent over the three months, closed Wednesday at 4,177 pence, valuing the business at 5.9 billion pounds. They were up 5 percent at 0840 GMT.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

By James Davey
