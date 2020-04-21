Next.js creator, Vercel, Raises $21 Million with Series A Funding Led by Accel to Transform Frontend Experience for 11 Million Worldwide JavaScript Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vercel, a startup founded by the creators of the popular Next.js web framework, today announced it has raised $21 million, closing a series A funding led by Accel, CRV, and additional investors including React creator Jordan Walke, and GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.



Vercel’s cloud platform optimizes the entire development and deployment experience for frontend teams. Built by the team behind Next.js, React’s most popular web framework, Vercel provides a Javascript workflow and serverless edge deployment model that redefines developer experience and site performance.

“Vercel is like AWS for the front end,” said Dan Levine, Partner at Accel. “Over the last decade, backend capabilities have evolved rapidly thanks to open source and the public cloud. The front end has lagged. That’s changing with new technology stacks powered by Javascript, React, and web frameworks like Next.js. Because of its impact on customer experience, the front end is becoming much more important. Vercel re-imagines the front end using modern serverless architecture and leading frameworks. Their workflow seamlessly orchestrates code, hosting, testing, and collaboration into a simple, unified experience. Vercel brings huge advantages to front end teams that move fast and ship code frequently”.

“Front end developers want to create amazing experiences for users, not wrestle with complexities of configuring servers, clusters, compilers, and build systems,” said Guillermo Rauch, co-founder at Vercel. “We saw an opportunity to re-think the entire workflow for the world’s 11 million Javascript developers, to give them a superior developer experience, and to give their users the best site performance on the web.”

Vercel, formerly known as Zeit, is the company behind Next.js, the leading React framework chosen by enterprises and a key technology in the Jamstack architecture (JavaScript / APIs / Markup). Jamstack is redefining web development by focusing on separating the frontend from the back-end with new abstraction methods that favor a dramatically improved developer experience and site performance. Next.js was recently a featured project at the Chrome Developer Summit, where the Google Chrome team highlighted its work with the Next.js community for build and runtime optimizations that matter most for frontend development. More than 30,000 production sites at companies like Airbnb, GoDaddy ( case study ), Hulu ( case study ), Nike, Ticketmaster, and Uber are running Next.js today.

