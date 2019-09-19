Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Next's poor autumn trading due to warm weather, not Brexit - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:37am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of British clothing retailer Next has attributed a disappointing start to trading in the first few weeks of the autumn season to warm September weather rather than Brexit uncertainty.

"That's not just a guess," Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters, pointing out that last week when the north of England and Scotland was significantly cooler than the south, the trading performance of the two regions diverged by 10%.

"It's a continuation of the trend that we've seen for some time now - people won't buy clothing unless they actually need it. They're not going to go out and buy their winter knitwear until it gets cold," he said.

Wolfson said Next had seen no evidence that Brexit uncertainty was impacting sales of small ticket items, adding that Brexit has become: "The reach-to explanation for everything in the economy."

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.08% 0.88491 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NEXT -4.67% 5888 Delayed Quote.54.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aIndonesia central bank relaxes lending rules alongside rate cut
RE
03:52aPËRFUNDON &LDQUO;ALBANIAN EFFORT 19&RDQUO;, XHAÇKA : Stërvitje të tilla ndërtojnë fuqinë e Aleancës
PU
03:47aYen rallies after BoJ keeps policy steady, dollar struggles post-Fed
RE
03:47aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Minister Mikkonen to attend UN Secretary-General's Climate Summit and Sustainable Development Summit in New York
PU
03:44aYen rallies after BoJ keeps policy steady, dollar struggles post-Fed
RE
03:40aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as Next, Diageo weigh, BoE statement awaited
RE
03:37aNext's poor autumn trading due to warm weather, not Brexit - CEO
RE
03:37aFAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : CBSG Consortium is Reshaping Mobile Payments with Cross-Carrier Blockchain Platform
PU
03:36aIndonesia central bank makes third rate cut since July, by 25 bps to 5.25%
RE
03:32aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF : Minister Dinh Tien Dung met with ASEAN General Secretary
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3GENERAL MILLS : GENERAL MILLS : Snack Brands Hurt General Mills
4WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's Board of Directors decided on the distribution of the second dividend instalm..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group