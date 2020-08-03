Log in
Next10, Inc. Acquires Two Privately Held Boise, ID Transportation Freight Hauling-related Companies

08/03/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation), (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is pleased to announce that on August 1, 2020, UHC acquired two privately held Boise, Idaho transportation freight hauling-related companies:  Ultimate Logistics, LLC and Ultimate Innovations, LLC.  Each LLC will be wholly owned subsidiaries of UHC.  As part of this purchase, UHC acquired approximately 80 newer model semi-tractors and approximately 85 newer model 53' refrigerated trailers. The two companies acquired had a combined gross revenue of more than $17,500,000.00 for 2019.  Since their inception in 2013, both companies have remained profitable every year. The management of the two companies acquired, and their fantastic teams, will remain on board. 

By acquiring the two companies, UHC now has "The Ultimate Program" which is unique, incomparable, and one-of-a-kind. The program allows individuals who have dedicated their lives to the over-the-road trucking industry the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality.  When The Ultimate Program was first developed seven years ago, five drivers were hired who wanted to become owner operators.  This was the first step in test marketing this unparelleled program.  Those five drivers are still with the two acquired companies today. UHC now has more than 75 drivers in The Ultimate Program. By the end of 2021, UHC's goal is to have more than 100+ drivers in their program. The Ultimate Program allows individuals to become owner operators, and to be able to purchase a newer model semi-tractor, with no money down.  Credit is not an issue. UHC is their bank. All the trailers in the UHC fleet are 53' refrigerated trailers.  UHC believes hauling fresh and frozen food products ensures the company to be somewhat recession proof.  

UHC handles everything, except driving the semi-tractor.  UHC is truly a unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop shop.  The trucking industry has an 80% annual turnover rate.  The two companies acquired have a turnover rate of less than 15%.  Hiring drivers is a constant battle for the trucking industry.  UHC does not have that challenge. UHC buys loyalty. The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.  

CONTACT:

612-386-0606

info@ultimateholdingscorp.com

https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com    

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next10-inc-acquires-two-privately-held-boise-id-transportation-freight-hauling-related-companies-301104857.html

SOURCE Ultimate Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
